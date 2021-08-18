The Global Agricultural Grow Bags Market is expected to grow by $ 190.00 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Grow Bags Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713226/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on agricultural grow bags market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of fabric agricultural grow bags for high yield and high adoption due to the legalization of marijuana. In addition, the increased adoption of fabric agricultural grow bags for high yield is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The agricultural grow bags market analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.



The agricultural grow bags market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Polythene

• Fabric



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth in population driving demand for food as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural grow bags market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on agricultural grow bags market covers the following areas:

• Agricultural grow bags market sizing

• Agricultural grow bags market forecast

• Agricultural grow bags market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agricultural grow bags market vendors that include Bloem LLC, Dolphin Plastics, Dutch Plantin BV, FibreDust LLC, JIFFY GROUP, Laizhou Guoliang Packing Products Co. Ltd., Rain Science Grow Bags, The Green Yard, Van der Knaap Group, and WHS Australia. Also, the agricultural grow bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

