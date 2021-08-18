The Global Chickpea Market is expected to grow by $ 4.70 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chickpea Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628454/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the chickpea market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snacking item and the health-promoting benefits of chickpea. In addition, increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snacking item is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chickpea market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The chickpea market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Desi chickpea

• Kabuli chickpea



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing prominence of private-label brandsas one of the prime reasons driving the chickpea market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on chickpea market covers the following areas:

• Chickpea market sizing

• Chickpea market forecast

• Chickpea market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chickpea market vendors that include Agrocrops India Ltd., AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Arbel Group, ATC Group India, Bean Growers Australia Ltd., BroadGrain Commodities Inc., JOVA Graneros SA de CV, Mast Qalander Group of Companies, Olam International Ltd., and Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd. Also, the chickpea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

