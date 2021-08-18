Money Management International Announces 2021 Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Awards

STAFFORD, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), one of America’s largest nonprofit credit counseling and financial literacy organizations, today announced the recipients of the inaugural 2021 Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Awards.

"Honoring the work of journalists and media professionals who bring credible and actionable information and inspiration to their communities is important for all of us at MMI," said Jim Triggs, President and CEO at MMI. "In our mission to improve lives through financial education across the country, it’s important that we continue to recognize and support these trusted voices pursuing excellence in consumer reporting and those covering the financial health and wellness of everyday Americans."

Research has consistently shown that stigma is a major barrier to seeking financial counseling, and yet timely interventions with credible, supportive solutions are critical for those facing financial difficulties. Quality coverage of the very real challenges faced by a wide range of Americans, and stories of finding help to triumph over adversity, lowers the barriers of stigma and shame for millions of others to seek answers that can transform their financial lives and futures.

The 2021 MMI FLEC Award recipients include:

Local Excellence: Heather Sullivan, FOX 26 Houston and Jackie Callaway, ABC Action News Tampa Bay

National Excellence: Ted Rossman, Bankrate

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is one of the nation's largest nonprofit financial educators. For the last 60 years, our goal has been to change how America overcomes financial challenges. We empower individuals and families to reach their goals through financial coaching, innovative programs, and consumer advocacy.

About The FLEC Awards

MMI’s FLEC Awards were launched in 2021 to recognize outstanding contributions in consumer financial journalism. Honorees are selected by the senior leadership team at MMI based upon the breadth, depth, and quality of individuals’ reporting on financial wellness issues impacting communities at the local and national levels.