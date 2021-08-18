The Education Market is expected to grow by $ 97.12 thousand during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Education Market in UAE 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303731/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the education market in UAE provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing student enrollments and increasing focus toward privatization in the education sector. In addition, increasing student enrollments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The education market in UAE analysis includes end-user and ownership segments.



The education market in UAE is segmented as below:

By End-user

• K12 schools

• Higher education



By Ownership

• Private education

• Public education



This study identifies supporting government initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the education market growth in UAE during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading education market vendors in UAE that include ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University. Also, the education market in UAE analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

