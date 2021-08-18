The Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market is expected to grow by $ 2.33 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256512/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive powertrain cooling system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing production of bigger engine vehicles, high dependence on internal combustion engine vehicles, and the growth in demand for passenger vehicles. In addition, increasing production of bigger engine vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive powertrain cooling system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive powertrain cooling system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the replacement of aluminum with brazen copper in powertrain cooling systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive powertrain cooling system market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased development of compact powertrain cooling systems and the development of powertrain cooling systems that use water for engine cooling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive powertrain cooling system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive powertrain cooling system market sizing

• Automotive powertrain cooling system market forecast

• Automotive powertrain cooling system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive powertrain cooling system market vendors that include Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. Also, the automotive powertrain cooling system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

