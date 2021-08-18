The Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is expected to grow by $ 4.29 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242307/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the licensed sports merchandise market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased awareness of fitness activities and design and material innovations leading to product premiumization. In addition, increased awareness of fitness activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The licensed sports merchandise market analysis includes the product, end-user, and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The licensed sports merchandise market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Apparel & footwear

• Accessories & gifts

• Toys & games

• Others



By End User

• Men

• Women

• Children



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions as one of the prime reasons driving the licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on licensed sports merchandise market covers the following areas:

• Licensed sports merchandise market sizing

• Licensed sports merchandise market forecast

• Licensed sports merchandise market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading licensed sports merchandise market vendors that include adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Kynetic, Nike Inc., PRADA Group, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc. Also, the licensed sports merchandise market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

