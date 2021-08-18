US Capital Global Engaged by Canadian Clean Tech Company Waterotor as Strategic Advisor on $11 Million Capital Formation

San Francisco, California, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global has been engaged by Waterotor Energy Technologies, Inc. (“Waterotor”) as its strategic advisor on an $11 million capital formation. Waterotor is a Canadian hydrokinetic energy company focused on providing low-cost renewable electricity harnessed from slow-moving water. Waterotor’s breakthrough patented, economically disruptive, clean technology converts low-head, low-flow energy in rivers, canals, ocean currents, and tidal flows into 24/7 on- and off-grid renewable energy.

US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“Earth is 71% water, and much of it is slow moving,” said Fred Ferguson, CEO at Waterotor, who was recently featured in Forbes for his clean tech innovation. “No other water energy device has managed to produce equivalent high energy while operating in very low water flow speeds. Water is 830 times more powerful than wind and it flows continuously. That means our Waterotors can harness an enormous amount of energy without interruption. And because the device is submerged, rolling within the flow, it won’t interfere with boats, harm our oceans, or hurt marine life.”

Since launching in 2011, Waterotor has dedicated a decade of research and development to harnessing untapped energy global reserves and creating an optimal renewable energy solution to meet energy needs on a global scale. Waterotor is now poised to satisfy global market demand, beginning with unserved regions and then expanding into other markets.”

“We are very excited to be supporting Waterotor in its pioneering work of revolutionizing the way we approach renewable energy,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “As many as 1.2 billion people in the world go without energy, while 800 million are dependent on high-cost, polluting fossil fuels. We believe that Waterotor is an emerging energy game-changer, able to provide affordable clean energy to communities ordinarily unreachable by conventional energy sources, all while remaining ecologically friendly. We look forward to fully supporting Waterotor as it brings its products to the global market.”



About Waterotor Energy Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Waterotor is an IP development and systems management company responsible for the development of an advanced, precisely defined, patented, proven, small to large version technology. Waterotor’s breakthrough, economically disruptive clean technology converts low-head, low-flow energy in very slow moving water into affordable and globally accessible 24/7 on- and off-grid renewable energy. https://waterotor.com



About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital formation services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA member, SEC-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

