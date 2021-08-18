The Global Cab Services Market is expected to grow by $ 224.05 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cab Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166470/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cab services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of cashless transactions in e-hailing and integration with digital wallets and the high-quality user interface of e-hailing apps. In addition, the growing use of cashless transactions in e-hailing and integration with digital wallets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cab services market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The cab services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• E-hailing

• Car rentals

• Radio cabs

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the shift to internet platform-based disintermediation model and ease of operations, as one of the prime reasons driving the cab services market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cab services market vendors that include ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BiTaksi Mobil Teknoloji AS, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Grab Holdings Inc., GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd., Lyft Inc., Maxi Mobility Spain SL, and Uber Technologies Inc. Also, the cab services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

