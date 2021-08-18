The Aquaculture Market is expected to grow by 9,240.00 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aquaculture Market in Indonesia 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048471/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on aquaculture market in Indonesia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of advanced technologies to produce shrimp and the presence of rich sources of nutrition in aquaculture products. In addition, the use of advanced technologies to produce shrimp is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aquaculture market in Indonesia analysis includes the product and type segments and geographic landscape.



The aquaculture market in Indonesia is segmented as below:

By Product

• Freshwater fish

• Crustacean

• Milkfish

• Others



By Type

• Freshwater

• Brackish water

• Marine water



By Geographical Landscape

• Java

• Sumatra

• Sulawesi

• Kalimantan

• Rest of Indonesia (ROI)



This study identifies the increasing adoption of polyculture farm practicesas one of the prime reasons driving the aquaculture market in Indonesia growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aquaculture market in Indonesia covers the following areas:

• Aquaculture market in Indonesia sizing

• Aquaculture market in Indonesia forecast

• Aquaculture market in Indonesia industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aquaculture market in Indonesia vendors that include PT Bumi Menara Internusa, PT CENTRAL PROTEINA PRIMA Tbk, PT Dharma Samudera Fishing Industries Tbk, PT Expravet Nasuba, PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk, PT Mega Marine Pride, Regal Springs, Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd., Shenzhen Liancheng Ocean Fishery Co. Ltd., and Tassal Group Ltd. Also, the aquaculture market in Indonesia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048471/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________