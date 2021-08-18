The Tennis Apparel Market is expected to grow by $ 94.70 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tennis Apparel Market in Americas 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938103/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the tennis apparel market in Americas provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of sports and growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle and the adoption of celebrity branding marketing strategy. In addition, increasing awareness about the health benefits of sports and the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The tennis apparel market in Americas analysis includes the end-user and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The tennis apparel market in Americas is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Men

• Women

• Children



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographic

• US

• Canada

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Americas



This study identifies the expansion of retail and online distribution landscape as one of the prime reasons driving the tennis apparel market in Americas growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on tennis apparel market in Americas covers the following areas:

• Tennis apparel market sizing in Americas

• Tennis apparel market forecast in Americas

• Tennis apparel market industry analysis in Americas



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tennis apparel market vendors in Americas that include adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Babolat Co., Fila Holdings Corp., Lotto sport Italia Spa, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Under Armour Inc. Also, the tennis apparel market in Americas analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938103/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________