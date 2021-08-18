St. Louis Park Senior Living Community Offers Move-In Special

Saint Louis Park, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sholom, based in St. Louis Park, MN, is happy to announce that they are offering a move-in special at their Knollwood Place Apartments, which offers senior apartment homes. The move-in special will be applicable for those who reserve their apartment between September 1st to December 31st, 2021. A variety of discounts are offered for the first 12 months depending on apartment size. Knollwood Place has 153 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for seniors. They want to emphasize that it offers an unmistakable “neighborhood” feel and it is conveniently located close to banking, recreational, and shopping activities.

Knollwood Place Apartments offer various features and benefits. These include utilities, including water, heat, trash removal: on-site deli; beauty/barbershop; complimentary breakfast buffet Monday through Friday; full calendar of activities, classes, and events including regularly scheduled outings for shopping, recreation, and doctor’s appointments; computer center with Internet access; complementary laundry facilities; heated underground parking; and community rooms for private parties, gatherings, and various activities.

At Knollwood Place Apartments, residents can participate in many activities and meet other seniors to interact with. There is also a spacious outdoor patio with a gazebo that overlooks the beautiful Lake L’Chaim, located behind the senior apartments. Knollwood Place is located at 3630 Phillips Parkway St. Louis Park, MN 55426, on the 17-acre Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus. This campus is situated right in the heart of the Knollwood neighborhood off Highway 169 and Highway 7 in St Louis Park.

Those who would like to know more about the move-in special can contact Susie: (952) 939-1605 / sheld@sholom.com. There are a variety of apartments with different discounts. For Oak, which has 1 small bedroom, a $100 per month discount is offered for 12 months. For Maple or Pine, which both have 1 regular bedroom, a $150 per month discount is offered for 12 months. The Cedar apartment, which has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a $200 per month discount is offered for 12 months; and for Willow, which has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath, a $200 per month discount is offered for 12 months.

Those who are interested in learning more about the move-in special or about the senior apartment homes can check out the Sholom website or contact them on the phone or through email. Or they can view Sholom's Facebook page.

