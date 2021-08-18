Investor Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) (“Coinbase”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Offering Materials”) for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the “Offering”).



Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering may, no later than September 20, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

According to the complaint, Coinbase “powers the cryptoeconomy,” offering a “trusted platform” for sending and receiving Bitcoin and other digital assets built using blockchain technology to approximately 43 million retail users, 7,000 institutions, and 115,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries.

On April 14, 2021, Coinbase filed its prospectus on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the registration statement. Coinbase registered for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock by registered shareholders. Coinbase’s operations would continue to be financed with cash flow from operating activities and net proceeds from the sale of convertible preferred stock.

The complaint alleges that one month later, the high-flying promise of Coinbase came to a screaming halt, as Coinbase conceded the need to raise capital and revealed performance issues that prevented users’ ability to trade cryptocurrencies. On May 17, 2021, Coinbase announced its plans to raise about $1.25 billion via a convertible bond sale. Then, on May 19, 2021, Coinbase revealed technical problems, including “delays . . . due to network congestion” affecting those who want to get their money out.

Following this news, Coinbase’s share price fell $23.44 per share, nearly 10%, over two consecutive trading sessions, to close at $224.80 per share on May 19, 2021. By the time the complaint was filed, Coinbase stock traded as low as $208.00 per share, a decline from its April 14, 2021 opening price of $381.00 per share.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Materials were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as Coinbase scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Coinbase’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

