Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline Insight Report: Emerging Drugs to Improve Treatment Scenario

There are 3+ key companies such as Zeria, Renexxion, RaQualia Pharma, and others developing therapies for Functional Dyspepsia to improve the treatment scenario.

DelveInsight’s “Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in the Functional Dyspepsia pipeline landscapes. It comprises Functional Dyspepsia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Functional Dyspepsia therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Functional Dyspepsia pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Zeria, Renexxion, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Functional Dyspepsia treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Functional Dyspepsia treatment scenario. A research article dated April 2021 reported that the efficacy and safety of Acotiamide ER 300 mg once daily were observed to be comparable to acotiamide immediate release 100 mg thrice daily. A significant improvement in QoL over a four-week treatment period in FD-PDS patients was observed.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Functional Dyspepsia Clinical Trials Analysis

Functional Dyspepsia is a term referred to recurring signs and symptoms associated with indigestion with no apparent cause. It is also referred to as non-ulcer dyspepsia or non-ulcer stomach pain. Presently, there is no treatment available for Functional Dyspepsia. The condition can be managed by medication, changing lifestyle habits, and a combination of the two. Medications include medication, helicobacter pylori treatment, and medication aimed at reducing the acid in the stomach.

Functional Dyspepsia Emerging Drugs

Z-338: Zeria

Z-338 (Acotiamide hydrochloride) is an oral first-in-class prokinetic drug. It is a novel upper gastrointestinal (GI) motility modulator and stress regulator currently being developed for the treatment of Pediatric functional dyspepsia. The drug is in Phase III clinical studies in Europe for the treatment of functional dyspepsia. Z-338 is marketed in Japan with the brand name Acofide for the treatment of functional dyspepsia.

Naronapride: Renexxion

Renexxion is developing Naronapride, which is in the phase II stage of the drug development process. The drug candidate is an orally administered small organic molecule. It was designed to be an effective and selective serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist. This works by stimulating the activity of 5-HT4 receptors present in the gut wall, which promotes the release of acetylcholine, thereby increasing the motility of the Gastrointestinal tract.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 3+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Zeria, Renexxion, RaQualia Pharma, and many others.

Zeria, Renexxion, RaQualia Pharma, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 4+ Products

Phases:

· Functional Dyspepsia Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Functional Dyspepsia Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Functional Dyspepsia Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Functional Dyspepsia Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Acetylcholine stimulants

· Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors

· Serotonin 4 receptor agonists

· Motilin receptor agonists

Molecule Types:

· Natural metabolites

· Small molecules

· Indoles

Route of Administration:

· Subcutaneous

· Intravenous

· Oral

· Intramuscular

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Functional Dyspepsia Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Functional Dyspepsia treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Functional Dyspepsia?

How many are Functional Dyspepsia emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Functional Dyspepsia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Functional Dyspepsia market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Functional Dyspepsia?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Functional Dyspepsia therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Functional Dyspepsia?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Functional Dyspepsia?

Table of Contents

1 Functional Dyspepsia Report Introduction 2 Functional Dyspepsia Executive Summary 3 Functional Dyspepsia Overview 4 Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Functional Dyspepsia Therapeutic Assessment 6 Functional Dyspepsia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Functional Dyspepsia Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Z-338: Zeria 8 Functional Dyspepsia Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Naronapride: Renexxion 9 Functional Dyspepsia Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 RQ-00000010: RaQualia Pharma

RQ-00201894: RaQualia Pharma 10 Functional Dyspepsia Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 11 Functional Dyspepsia Inactive Products 12 Functional Dyspepsia Key Companies 13 Functional Dyspepsia Key Products 14 Functional Dyspepsia Unmet Needs 15 Functional Dyspepsia Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Functional Dyspepsia Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Functional Dyspepsia Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

Get a customized pipeline report @ Functional Dyspepsia Drugs Pipeline Report

Other Reports

Browse Blog Posts

Read more here on what is shaping the Alagille Syndrome Market?

Which companies are vying to get a significant chunk in the Elastomeric Pump Market?

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.