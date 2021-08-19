Concrete Pump Market to Hit USD 6.61 Billion in 2028; Increasing Development of High-rise Buildings to Accelerate Growth, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Concrete Pump market is set to gain impetus from the increasing investments in research and development activities by numerous prominent manufacturers. In June 2021, for instance, SCHWING Americaannounced the expansion of the pumping season with a newly designed chassis forSX III, S 47, and S 43 SX. It would enable boom pump operators to drive on highways and roads according to Minnesota restrictions. As per a report by Fortune Business Insights™, in a report, titled, “Concrete Pump Market, 2021-2028,” the market size wasUSD 4.57 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 4.74 billion in 2021 to USD 6.61 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/concrete-pump-market-105636

A list of renowned manufacturersoperating in the global market:

Alliance Concrete Pump (Pennsylvania, the U.S.)

Liebherr (Kirchdorf an der Iller, Germany)

Schwing Stetter (Herne, Germany)

Ajax Fiori Engineering (Karnataka, India)

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (Changsha, China)

DY Concrete Pump (Calgary, Canada)

PCP Group LLC (Florida, the U.S.)

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Co,Ltd (Jiangsu, China)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Hunan Province, China)

Zhejiang Truemax Engineering Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou, China)

Sebhsa (Girona, Spain)

Concord Concrete Pump (Port Coquitlam, Canada)

Junjin (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.9 % 2028 Value Projection USD 6.61 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 4.57 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Product Type; Industry; Regional Growth Drivers Development of High-rise Buildings and Construction of Commercial Skyscrapers to Boost Growth.

Severe Shortage of Labor and Need to Adopt Automation in Construction Industry to Aid Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges Breakdown of Concrete Pump Leading to Halt of Construction May Hinder Growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Halt of Construction Activitiesto Obstruct Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted construction activities happening across the globe because of stringent lockdown and social distancing norms. Many investors cancelled their plans to invest in the field of Concrete Pump, resulting in low cash liquidity. The International Labour Organization, for instance, declared that the Indian construction industry is facing severe problems post the two waves of COVID-19 because of the shortage of labourers. At the same time, the declining demand for commercial outlets in malls would hamper growth amid the pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/concrete-pump-market-105636

Segments-

Stationary Segment Held 13.2% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on product type, the market is trifurcated into specialized, stationary, and truck mounted. Out of these, the stationary segment earned 13.2% in terms of the Concrete Pump market share in 2020. The truck mounted segment is set to remain dominant throughout the forthcoming years because of its ability to providehigh accuracy and precision.

Report Coverage-

The research report contains an in-depth study of various regions. It was curated by our analysts after studying and observing numerous factors that determine regional growth, such as political, technological, social, economic, and environmental status of that particular region. The competitive landscape section was developed to help our clients better understand the collaborations and strategies that key manufacturers ofthese Pumpsare focusing on to compete with their rivals globally.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/concrete-pump-market-105636

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Development inMetropolitan Cities and Urbanization to Aid Growth

The rapid urbanization and development in metropolitan cities worldwide is set to propel the demand for high-rise buildings. These Pumps can transport the concrete mixture easily at far reaching high-rise buildings with ease. ANAROCK Property Consultants, for instance, mentioned that in the top 7 cities across India, 52% out of the total 1,816 housing projects in 2019 were high-rise buildings. They had a20 plus floor structure. However, the breakdown of these pumps at construction sites can lead to the waste of ready mix concrete and stop operations temporarily. It may hamper theConcrete Pump market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights-

Rising Construction of Skyscrapers to Help Asia Pacific Dominate

Geographically, Asia Pacific stood at USD 1.62 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue.India is set to contribute to this growth because of the surging construction of skyscrapers and high-rise buildings in this country.According to Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 734 upcoming projects are under the high-rise category. On the other hand, North America is anticipated to show stable growth backed by the rising demand for performance oriented Concrete Pump.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Novel Products to Intensify Competition

The global market contains a large number of companies that are presently striving to keep up with the high demand from customers worldwide. To do so, they are launching innovative products to attract more customers. A few others are trying to follow guidelines given by governments to prevent accidents. Below are the two significant industry developments:

January2020 :Putzmeister and Sany expanded its concrete product range at Excon 2019. The new product range includesPutzmeister BSF 47 – 5, Sany SYG5180THB300C-8, and Batching Plant MT 0.35.

:Putzmeister and Sany expanded its concrete product range at Excon 2019. The new product range includesPutzmeister BSF 47 – 5, Sany SYG5180THB300C-8, and Batching Plant MT 0.35. November 2020:Axio (Special Works) Limited had to provide a fine of £20,000 as one of its employees was injured by a concrete pump. As per aHSE inspector, proper guidelines should be followed while working with such equipment.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105636

Table Of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Product Types

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints,Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Concrete PumpMarket Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Concrete PumpMarket Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

KeyMarket Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments



Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Concrete Pump MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Product Type (Value) Truck Mounted Stationary Specialized By Industry (Value) Commercial Industrial Domestic



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/concrete-pump-market-105636

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Electric Taps Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Instant Heating, Touchless), By Mounting Type (Deck-mounted, Wall-mounted), By Application (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Concrete & gravel, Bricks and Ceramics, Asphalt and Tar, Timber and Wood Products, Metals, and Others), By Source (Demolition, Construction, and Renovation), By Service (Disposal, and Collection), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Modular Construction Market Size, Share & COVID-19 impact Analysis, By Type (Permanent Modular Construction, and Relocatable Modular Construction), By Application (Commercial, Healthcare, Education & Institutional, Hospitality, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Engineered Quartz Surface Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Press Molding Quartz, and Casting Quartz), By End-User (Residential, and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Modular Construction for Healthcare Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Permanent Modular Construction (PMC), and Relocatable Modular Construction), By Application (Surgery Room & Theatres, Laboratories, Emergency Rooms, Hospital Wards & Therapy Centers, Offices, Pharmacy, and Others) and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights