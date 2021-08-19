Tremor International Reports Record Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) (“Tremor” or the “Company”), a global leader in Video and Connected TV ('CTV') advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, announced today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.



“I am pleased to report that the first half of 2021 further validated Tremor’s strategy of developing an end-to-end technology platform and our focus on Video, CTV and data. This impressive revenue growth, which we believe is one of the highest across our peer group, affirms our continued investment in product innovation and business development,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Tremor. “I am equally proud that the entirety of the growth we achieved in the first half of 2021 was organic and as a result of increased client spending on programmatic advertising. Increasingly, Tremor is empowering our clients to deliver impactful brand stories to targeted, relevant audiences globally.”

Mr Druker concluded, “The successful capital raise through our U.S. IPO and concurrent listing of our shares on NASDAQ in June represents a milestone achievement for Tremor and a de-facto endorsement from our shareholders.”





Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amount)

Three months ended June 30 Six Months ended June 30 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % IFRS highlights Revenues 81.4 35.7 128% 152.4 74.3 105% Programmatic Revenues 67.5 22.8 196% 123.2 50.0 146% Operating Profit/(Loss) 21.2 (13.8) 254% 36.4 (31.5) 216% Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) 24.4 (12.7) 293% 36.4 (29.6) 223% Diluted EPS 0.17 (0.09) 292% 0.26 (0.19) 234% Non-IFRS highlights Contribution ex-TAC 73.7 28.5 159% 136.7 60.6 126% Adjusted EBITDA 37.3 1.2 2,930% 64.8 1.8 3,545% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 51% 4% 1,070% 47% 3% 1,516% Non-IFRS net Income (Loss) 32.8 (3.2) 1,111% 50.2 (5.7) 983% Non-IFRS Diluted EPS 0.23 (0.02) 1,054% 0.35 (0.04) 935%



Second Quarter and H1 Highlights



Record Financial Performance Underpinned by Significant Programmatic Activity

Strong growth in Programmatic activity reinforces the Company's strategy to create an end-to-end platform while leveraging technology, data and business intelligence. Momentum buoyed by strong performance in video across all screens, fuelled by CTV:

Q2 Contribution ex-TAC increased 159% to $73.7 million, compared to Q2 2020 H1 Contribution ex-TAC increased by 126% to $136.7 million year-over-year

Strong growth in Programmatic activity reinforces the Company’s strategy to create an end-to-end platform while leveraging technology, data and business intelligence. Momentum buoyed by strong performance in video across all screens, fuelled by CTV: Q2 Programmatic Revenue increased 196% to $67.5 million, compared to Q2 2020, driven by continued strong performance in CTV H1 Programmatic Revenue increased 146% to $123.2 million year-over-year

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA increased 2,930% to $37.3 million year-over-year, compared to Q2 2020

H1 Adjusted EBITDA increased 3,545% to $64.8 million year-over-year



Continued Growth in CTV and Video Spending

CTV remains a strategic focus for Tremor as the industry continues to shift towards programmatic buying. CTV Revenue grew by 280% to $20.9 million in Q2 2021, compared to the same period in 2020 CTV accounted for 28% of total Contribution ex-TAC in Q2 2021 compared to 19% in the same period in 2020 Video represented 81% of total Contribution ex-TAC in H1 2021, up from 69% in H1 2020

CTV remains a strategic focus for Tremor as the industry continues to shift towards programmatic buying.

Strengthened Balance Sheet and Exposure to U.S. Capital Markets On June 22, 2021, Tremor successfully raised $128.6 million (plus an additional $19.3 million in gross proceeds through underwriters’ exercising of its over-allotment option), before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions when its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) began trading on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol “TRMR.” NASDAQ listing expected to provide the Company with greater visibility in the marketplace and to better position it to raise additional capital in the future. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, general corporate purposes and to fund incremental growth, including possible acquisitions in the future Cash and cash equivalents of $275.5 million and zero debt as of June 30, 2021



Expanding Omnichannel Solution

Tremor empowers advertisers to complement their video campaigns with premium listening environments through programmatic audio. Ability to run standard or tag-based audio campaigns with our supply partners such as AdsWizz, Pandora and Spotify Ability to target smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Home through connected device targeting

Tremor empowers advertisers to complement their video campaigns with premium listening environments through programmatic audio.

Expanded Partnership Roster and Achieved Important Business Wins New partnerships with Tegna, Rakuten Viki and A&E Completed support for LiveRamp's IdentityLink solution and Unified ID 2.0 in the Exchange to facilitate industry initiatives to support a cookie-less world Launched in-house TV retargeting and measurement solution that provides brand advertisers the ability to reach and engage TV viewing audiences at scale with Data-Driven Video Creative (DDC) Tr.ly Creative has provided support this year to leading brands that include: Amazon, The Home Depot, Walgreens, NewsUK (including the Sun and Times Radio), Lego, Disney, McDonalds and Norton



Financial Guidance

Our guidance assumes that the global economy continues to recover and we do not have any major COVID-19-related setbacks that may cause economic conditions to deteriorate or otherwise significantly reduce advertiser demand. Accordingly, we estimate the following:

Third Quarter 2021 outlook summary:

Contribution ex-TAC of at least $75 million

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $37 million

Management remains confident in the medium to long-term prospects of the Company with Tremor well-placed to further benefit from the ongoing resurgence in the global digital advertising industry.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information

In addition to our IFRS results, we review certain non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in our technology and development and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-IFRS measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-IFRS Income (Loss) and Non-IFRS Earnings (Loss) per share, each of which is discussed below.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments, and review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most comparable IFRS measures, and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC," "Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA," "Reconciliation of net loss to non-IFRS income (loss)," and "Reconciliation of IFRS loss per share to non-IFRS income (loss) per share" included as part of this press release.

Contribution ex-TAC- Contribution ex-TAC is defined as our gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues and cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus the Performance media cost (“traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC”). Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Tremor International, because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.

Adjusted EBITDA - We define as total comprehensive income for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, financing expenses, net, tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and IPO-related costs and other expenses (income), net. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business



- We define as total comprehensive income for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, financing expenses, net, tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and IPO-related costs and other expenses (income), net. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business Adjusted EBITDA margin - we define as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC



we define as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC Non-IFRS Income (Loss) and Non-IFRS Earnings (Loss) per Share - We define non-IFRS earnings (loss) per share as non-IFRS income (loss) divided by non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-IFRS income (loss) is equal to net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, cash and non-cash based acquisition and related expenses, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger related severance costs, transaction expenses. In periods in which we have non-IFRS income, non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-IFRS earnings per share includes the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, and potential shares issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan, each computed using the treasury stock method. We believe non-IFRS earnings (loss) per share is useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and our trends on a per share basis, and also facilitates comparison of our financial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-IFRS measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-IFRS earnings (loss) per share is that other companies may define non-IFRS earnings (loss) per share differently, which may make comparison difficult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Non-IFRS earnings (loss) per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable IFRS measure of net income (loss)

About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app.

The media side of Tremor, Unruly, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands.

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).

Forward Looking Statements

Tremor, and the Tremor logo are trademarks of Tremor International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.



Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three months ended June 30

Six Months ended June 30

2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % ($ in thousands) Net Income (Loss) 24,069 (11,782) 304% 36,943 (26,041) 242% Taxes on income (3,427) (1,888) (1,838) (4,471) Financial expense (income), net 599 (114) 1,311 (1,002) Depreciation and amortization 10,029 10,563 19,912 22,023 Stock-based compensation 2,610 3,333 4,951 8,561 Restructuring & Acquisition costs 314 1,120 434 2,709 IPO related one-time costs 3,133 -- 3,133 -- Adjusted EBITDA 37,327 1,232 2,930% 64,846 1,779 3,545%





Contribution ex-TAC Reconciliation

Three months ended June 30

Six Months ended June 30

2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % ($ in thousands) Revenues 81,379 35,685 128% 152,388 74,296 105% Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (17,238) (15,227) (34,930) (28,485) Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of Revenues (4,012) (4,729) (8,199) (9,736) Gross profit (IFRS) 60,129 15,729 282% 109,259 36,075 203% Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of Revenues 4,012 4,729 8,199 9,736 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 17,238 15,227 34,930 28,485 Performance media cost (7,632) (7,178) 6% (15,653) (13,677) 14% Contribution ex-TAC (Non-IFRS) 73,747 28,507 159% 136,735 60,619 126%





Non-IFRS Net Income Reconciliation

Three months ended June 30

Six Months ended June 30

2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % ($ in thousands) Net Income (Loss) 24,069 (11,782) 304% 36,943 (26,041) 242% Acquisition and related items, including amortization of acquired intangibles and restructuring 7,065 7,531 13,653 15,561 Stock-based compensation expense 2,610 3,333 4,951 8,561 IPO related one-time costs 3,133 -- 3,133 -- Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (1) (4,117) (2,323) (8,442) (3,771) Non-IFRS Income (Loss) 32,760 (3,241) 1,111% 50,238 (5,690) 983% Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted (in millions) (2) 143.8 135.6 142.1 134.4 Non-IFRS diluted EPS (in USD) 0.23 (0.02) 1,054% 0.35 (0.04) 935%





(1) Non-IFRS income (loss) includes the estimated tax impact from the expense items reconciling between net loss and non-IFRS income (loss) (2) Non-IFRS earnings (loss) per share is computed using the same weighted-average number of shares that are used to compute GAAP earnings (loss) per share in periods where there is both a non-GAAP loss and a GAAP net loss





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

June 30 December 31 2021 2020 USD thousands Assets ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 275,544 97,463 Trade receivables, net 139,676 153,544 Other receivables 17,138 17,615 Current tax assets 1,507 2,029 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 433,865 270,651 Fixed assets, net 3,003 3,292 Right-of-use assets 16,330 18,657 Intangible assets, net 210,854 224,500 Deferred tax assets 35,408 31,717 Other long term assets 1,630 1,834 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 267,225 280,000 TOTAL ASSETS 701,090 550,651 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity LIABILITIES: Current maturities of lease liabilities 7,230 9,047 Trade payables 133,045 125,863 Other payables 43,909 47,122 Current tax liabilities 4,379 3,162 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 188,563 185,194 Employee benefits 501 495 Long-term lease liabilities 10,461 12,162 Deferred tax liabilities 12,821 15,963 Other long term liabilities 4,542 7,824 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 28,325 36,444 TOTAL LIABILITIES 216,888 221,638 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Share capital 429 380 Share premium 383,457 264,831 Other comprehensive income 2,837 3,330 Retained earnings 97,479 60,472 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 484,202 329,013 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 701,090 550,651





Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer Chief Finance Officer

Date of approval of the financial statements: August 19, 2021

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed consolidated interim financial statements.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30 Three months ended

June 30 2021 *2020 2021 2020 USD thousands USD thousands Revenues 152,388 74,296 81,379 35,685 Expenses: Cost of Revenues (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 34,930 28,485 17,238 15,227 Research and development expenses 6,808 6,484 3,405 2,963 Selling and marketing expenses 36,519 33,010 18,469 14,841 General and administrative expenses 18,003 15,808 11,197 5,875 Depreciation and amortization** 19,912 22,023 10,029 10,563 Other Income (200 ) - (200 ) - Total Expenses 115,972 105,810 60,138 49,469 Operating Profit (Loss) 36,416 (31,514 ) 21 ,241 (13,784 ) Financing income (173 ) (1,362 ) (87 ) (258 ) Financing expenses 1,484 360 686 144 Financing expenses (income), net 1,311 (1,002 ) 599 (114 ) Profit (Loss) before taxes on income 35,105 (30,512 ) 20,642 (13,670 ) Tax benefit 1,838 4,471 3,427 1,888 Profit (loss) for the period 36,943 (26,041 ) 24,069 (11,782 ) Other comprehensive income items: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation (493 ) (3,511 ) 343 (878 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (493 ) (3,511 ) 343 (878 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 36,450 (29,552 ) 24,412 (12,660 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share (in USD) 0.272 (0.194 ) 0.175 (0.087 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in USD) 0.260 (0.194 ) 0.167 (0.087 )

*Restated. See Note 1a.

** Comparative information has been reclassified. Depreciation and amortization is mainly attributed to intangible assets and right-of-use assets. See note 2c.



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Share

capital Share

premium Other

comprehensive

income Retained

Earnings Total USD thousands Balance as of January 1, 2021 380 264,831 3,330 60,472 329,013 Total Comprehensive income (loss) for the period Profit for the period - - - 36,943 36,943 Other comprehensive Income: Foreign Currency Translation - - (493 ) - (493 ) Total comprehensive Income (loss) for the period - - (493 ) 36,943 36,450 Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity Revaluation of liability for put option on non- controlling interests - - - 64 64 Issuance of shares net of issuance costs of $11.9million 41 118,054 118,095 Own shares acquired (3 ) (6,640 ) - - (6,643 ) Share based payments - 6,912 - - 6,912 Exercise of share options 11 300 - - 311 Balance as of June 30, 2021 429 383,457 2,837 97,479 484,202 Balance as of January 1, 2020 351 240,989 494 58,778 300,612 Total Comprehensive loss for the period Loss for the period - - - (26,041 ) (26,041 ) Other comprehensive Income: Foreign currency translation - - (3,511 ) - (3,511 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (3,511 ) (26,041 ) (29,552 ) Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity Own shares acquired (8 ) (5,172 ) - - (5,180 ) Issuance of shares in Business Combination 25 14,092 - - 14,117 Share based payments - 8,346 - - 8,346 Revaluation of liability for put option on non-controlling interests (110 ) (110 ) Exercise of share options 12 548 - - 560 Balance as of June 30, 2020 380 258,803 (3,017 ) 32,627 288,793





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30 2021 2020 USD thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Profit (loss) for the period 36,943 (26,041 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 19,912 22,023 Net financing expense (income) 1,235 (1,131 ) Loss on sale of fixed assets 6 - Gain on leases change contracts (307 ) (2,843 ) Share-based payment 4,951 8,561 Gain on sale of business unit (200 ) - Tax benefit (1,838 ) (4,471 ) Change in trade and other receivables 15,677 43,244 Change in trade and other payables 259 (31,849 ) Change in employee benefits 4 (40 ) Income taxes received 1,940 903 Income taxes paid (1,680 ) (1,047 ) Interest received 170 290 Interest paid (311 ) (404 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 76,761 7,195 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Change in pledged deposits (205 ) 185 Leases Receipt 1,625 1,279 Repayment of long-term loans - 817 Acquisition of fixed assets (1,770 ) (393 ) Acquisition and capitalization of intangible assets (2,484 ) (2,438 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - 6,227 Proceeds from sale of business unit 152 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,682 ) 5,677 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of own shares (6,643 ) (5,180 ) Issuance of shares, net of issuance costs 118,446 - Payment of call/put option (2,414 ) - Proceeds from exercise of share options 311 560 Leases repayment (5,537 ) (8,058 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 104,163 (12,678 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 178,242 194 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD 97,463 79,047 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (161 ) (98 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 275,544 79,143



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.





NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTE 1: GENERAL

a. Reporting entity:

Tremor International Ltd. (the “Company” or “Tremor International”), formerly known as Taptica International Ltd., was incorporated in Israel under the laws of the State of Israel on March 20, 2007. The ordinary shares of the Company are listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") each of which represents two ordinary shares of the Company, represented by the American Depositary Receipts ("ADR") are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (see Note 1d). The address of the registered office is 82 Yigal Alon Street Tel-Aviv, 6789124, Israel.

Tremor International is a global Company offering an end-to-end software platform that supports a wide range of media types (e.g., video, display, etc.) and devices (e.g., mobile, Connected TVs, streaming devices, desktop, etc.), creating an efficient marketplace where advertisers (buyers) are able to purchase high quality advertising inventory from publishers (sellers) at scale. Tremor Video Inc. (“Tremor Video’’), a wholly owned subsidiary, is the Company’s Demand Side Platform (“DSP”) providing full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Unruly Group, LLC (Former name RhythmOne, LLC), provide access to the Sell Side Platform (“SSP”) which is designed to monetize digital inventory for publishers and app developers by enabling their content to have the necessary code and requirements for programmatic advertising integration. The SSP provides access to significant amounts of data, unique demand, and a comprehensive product suite to drive more effective inventory management and revenue optimization. The Company also provides a Data Management Platform (“DMP”) solution which integrates both DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

Tremor International Ltd. is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the US, Canada, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

b. On April 1, 2019, the Company completed an acquisition transaction with RhythmOne and on January 4, 2020, the Company completed an acquisition transaction with Unruly. Following the acquisition of RhythmOne and Unruly, the Company invested and developed capabilities both in the DSP and SSP solutions which launched in 2020 to offer an end-to-end platform that provides customers access to an advertising marketplace in an efficient and scalable manner utilizing machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms As a result of those acquisitions and their influence on the Company’s operation and other changes in the industry practice, the Company has changed revenue presentation as of 2020 to a net basis with respect to its programmatic activity (see Note 3K in annual financial statements). Consequently, comparative information has been restated to correct the error as follows:





Six months ended

June 30 2020(unaudited) As presented in the past Effect of As presented in financial retrospective these financial statements adjustment statements





USD thousand Revenues 136,500 62,204 74,296 Cost of revenues 90,689 62,204 28,485

c. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create business and economic uncertainty and volatility and is expected to continue to impact the global economy, disrupted global supply chains and work force participation and created volatility and disruption of financial markets impacted mainly the Company's operation during the first half of fiscal year 2020. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operational and financial performance is monitoring by the Company and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including but not limited to, the duration and spread of the pandemic.

d. Material events in the reporting period:

On June 22, 2021, the Company completed its initial public offering in the U.S. of 6,768,953 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at a public offering price of $19.00 per ADS, for aggregate proceeds of $128.6 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions (the “Nasdaq IPO”). Each ADS represents two Ordinary Shares of the Company. The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 18, 2021, under the ticker symbol “TRMR”. The Company also granted the underwriters of the Nasdaq IPO a 30-day option to purchase additional up to 1,015,342 ADSs from the Company at the initial public offering price of $19.00 per ADS, which the underwriters subsequently exercised in full on July 15, 2021. See Note 9.

Effective upon completion of the Nasdaq IPO, on June 22, 2021, the Company granted an aggregate of 4,725,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) and 2,025,000 Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) to its three Executive Directors, Ofer Druker, Yaniv Carmi and Sagi Niri, pursuant to the terms of the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan and the Company’s Global Share Incentive Plan (2011). The grant of the RSUs and PSUs awards was approved by the Company’s shareholders on April 30, 2021 (subject to the completion of the Nasdaq IPO). The RSU awards vest gradually over a period of three years, with 8.33% of each such grant vesting each quarter, subject to the executive continuing to be employed by a Company group member on the applicable vesting date. The PSU awards vest gradually over a period of three years, with 33.33% of each grant vesting each year, subject to (i) the executive continuing to be employed by a Company group member on the applicable vesting date, and (ii) compliance with performance-based metrics determined by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The fair value of each RSU and PSU granted to the Executive Directors as of April 30, 2021, is 720 pence (approximately $10.02) per Ordinary Share, based on the market value of the Company’s quoted Ordinary Shares on AIM.

The estimated aggregated cost of the 4,725,000 RSUs and 2,025,000 PSUs awards, assuming 100% vesting, will be approximately $67 million over the three-year vesting period commencing June 22, 2021.

In addition, effective upon completion of the Nasdaq IPO on June 22, 2021, the Company’s three Executive Directors are entitled to a special bonus in recognition for their special contribution to the completion of the Nasdaq IPO in the amount of $500,000, as approved by the Company’s shareholders on April 30, 2021 (subject to the completion of the Nasdaq IPO). The special bonuses payable to the Executive Directors were part of an aggregate $3 million special bonus for the Company executives and employees, as approved and allocated by the Company’s Board of Directors (out of an aggregate $5 million that was initially approved).

On April 22, 2021, the Company’s shareholders also approved an increase of 6,500,000 Ordinary Shares to the aggregate available pool of the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan and the Company’s Global Share Incentive Plan (2011) (with 80% of the increase allocated to the 2017 Plan and 20% of the increase allocated to the 2011 Plan).

e. Definitions:

In these financial statements –

The Company - Tremor International Ltd and its subsidiaries Subsidiaries - Companies, the financial statements of which are fully consolidated, directly or indirectly, with the financial statements of the Company such as Unruly Group, LLC, Unruly Holding Ltd, Tremor Video Inc. Related party - As defined by IAS 24, “Related Party Disclosures”.

NOTE 2: BASIS OF PREPARATION

a. Statement of compliance:

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements. They should be read in conjunction with the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (hereinafter – “the annual financial statements”).

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Company’s Board of Directors on August 19, 2021.

b. Use of estimates and judgments:

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management of the Company to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The preparation of accounting estimates used in the preparation of the Company’s financial statements requires management of the Company to make assumptions regarding circumstances and events that involve considerable uncertainty. Management of the Company prepares estimates on the basis of past experience, various facts, external circumstances, and reasonable assumptions according to the pertinent circumstances of each estimate.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.

c. Classification of expenses:

The Company reclassified the depreciation and amortization expenses that is mainly attributed to intangible assets and right-of-use assets to a separate line in the statements of operation and other comprehensive income named: “Depreciation and amortization”. Management believes that presenting depreciation and amortization separately is more meaningful and relevant to an understanding of the Company’s financial performance.

NOTE 3: SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies applied by the Company in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied by the Company in its annual financial statements, there was no change in accounting policies or any new relevant standards during the quarter.

NOTE 4: SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Issued and paid-in share capital:

Ordinary Shares 2021 2020 Number of shares Balance as of January 1 133,916,229 124,223,182 Own shares held by the Group (917,998 ) (2,833,395 ) Share based compensation 3,741,234 4,170,129 Issuance of shares in IPO * 13,537,906 - Shares issued in business combination ** - 8,525,323 Issued and paid-in share capital as of June 30 150,277,371 134,085,239 Authorized share capital 500,000,000 300,000,000



Rights attached to share:

The holders of ordinary shares are entitled to receive dividends as declared from time to time and are entitled to one vote per share at general meetings of the Company. All shares rank equally with regard to the Company’s residual assets.

Issuing new public shares:

* See Note 1b

**Following the acquisition of Unruly, the Company issued 8,525,323 shares at a quoted price of GBP 1.51 (USD 1.98) per share to former Unruly shareholders which became admitted to trading on AIM on January 10, 2020, and are subject to a 18-months lock-up.

NOTE 5: EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

Basic earnings (loss) per share:

The calculation of basic earnings (loss) per share for the six and three months periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was based on the profit for the periods divided by a weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, calculated as follows:





Profit for the period:

Six months ended

June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 USD thousands Profit (loss) for the period 36,943 (26,041 )





Three months ended

June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 USD thousands Profit (loss) for the period 24,069 (11,782 )



Weighted average number of ordinary shares:

Six months ended

June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Shares of NIS 0.01 par value Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings per share as of June 30 136,033,008 134,369,723 Basic earnings (loss) per share (in USD) 0.272 (0.194 )





Three months ended

June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Shares of NIS 0.01 par value Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings per share as of June 30 137,645,630 135,620,865 Basic earnings (loss) per share (in USD) 0.175 (0.087 )



Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

The calculation of diluted earnings (loss) per share for the six and three months period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was based on profit or for the period divided by a weighted average number of shares outstanding after adjustment for the effects of all dilutive potential ordinary shares, calculated as follows:

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted):





Six months ended

June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Shares of NIS 0.01 par value Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings per share 136,033,008 134,369,723 Effect of share options issued 6,084,840 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share 142,117,848 134,369,723 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in USD) 0.260 (0.194 )





Three months ended

June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Shares of NIS 0.01 par value Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings per share 137,645,630 135,620,865 Effect of share options issued 6,112,829 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share 143,758,459 135,620,865 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in USD) 0.167 (0.087 )

NOTE 6: SHARE-BASED PAYMENT ARRANGEMENTS

a. Share-based compensation plan:

The terms and conditions related to the grants of the share options programs are as follows:

All the share options that were granted are non-marketable.

All options are to be settled by physical delivery of ordinary shares or ADSs.

Vesting conditions are based on a service period of between 0.5-4 years.



b. Stock Options:

The number of share options is as follows:





Number of options Weighted average

exercise price 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Thousands) (GBP) Outstanding of 1 January 3,781 4,828 Forfeited (102 ) (1,473 ) 1.6 2.76 Exercised (167 ) (729 ) 1.35 0.47 Granted - 1,551 - 1.58 Outstanding of June 30 3,512 4,177 Exercisable of June 30 214 535



In January 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a change in the exercise price and vesting terms relating to 2,204,174 options for ordinary shares held by certain employees (the “Amended Options”), as follows:





Originally granted Amended Granted Grated

date Number of options Exercise price

(GBP) Exercisable date from Exercise price

(GBP) Exercisable date from March 20, 2017 217,000 2.44 March 20, 2019 1.60 July 28, 2021 June 18, 2017 116,000 2.99 June 18, 2019 1.60 July 28, 2021 November 5, 2017 391,000 4.31 November 5, 2019 1.60 July 28, 2021 January 23, 2018 1,163,000 4.37 January 23, 2020 1.60 July 31, 2021 June 20, 2018 52,000 4.37 June 20, 2020 1.60 July 31, 2021 April 2, 2019 265,174 2.06-18.27 April 2, 2019 1.60 July 28, 2021



The options that had a vesting date up to July 2021 will now vest and become exercisable on July 2021, while the vesting and exercise periods of the rest of the options remain unchanged. The incremental fair value (amounting to USD 1,282 thousand) is recognized over the remaining vesting period. The new expiration date is one year after the last exercise date.



c. Information on measurement of fair value of share-based payment plans:

The total expense recognized in the six months period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 with respect to the options granted to employees, amounted to approximately USD 718 thousand and USD 1,291, respectively.

The total expense recognized in the three months period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 with respect to the options granted to employees, amounted to approximately USD 294 thousand and USD 626, respectively.

d. Restricted Share Units (RSU):

The number of restricted share units is as follows:





Number of RSU’s Weighted-Average Grant Date

Fair Value 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Thousands) Outstanding at 1 January 3,777 3,969 2.364 2.372 Forfeited (12 ) (45 ) 6.071 3.922 Exercised (1,656 ) (1,822 ) 2.145 2.216 Granted 4,765 1,909 10.017 2.413 Restricted stock units assumed in acquisition during the period - 415 - 2.592 Outstanding at June 30 6,874 4,426 2.752 2.418



The total expense recognized in the six months period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 with respect to the RSU granted to employees, amounted to approximately USD 2,767 and USD 4,696 thousand, respectively.

The total expense recognized in the three months period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 with respect to the RSU granted to employees, amounted to approximately USD 1,676 and USD 1,985 thousand, respectively.

Please see Note 1d regarding RSU’s grant to its executive directors.

e. Performance Stock Units (PSU):

The number of performance stock units is as follows:





Number of PSU’s Weighted-Average Grant Date

Fair Value 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Thousands) Outstanding of January 1 3,852 5,071 2.155 2.105 Forfeited (90 ) (181 ) 2.429 2.389 Exercised (1,918 ) (1,738 ) 2.408 2.402 Granted 2,065 725 10.010 2.590 Outstanding of June 30 3,909 3,877 8.652 2.265



The vesting of the PSU’s is subject to continues employment and compliance with the performance criteria determined by the Company’s Remuneration Committee and the Company’s Board of Directors.



Please see Note 1d regarding PSU’s grant to its executive directors.

The total expense recognized in six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 with respect to the PSU granted to employees, amounted to approximately USD 1,466 thousand and USD 2,574 thousand, respectively.

The total expense recognized in three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 with respect to the PSU granted to employees, amounted to approximately USD 640 thousand and USD 722 thousand, respectively.

f. Share based expense recognized in the statements of operation and other comprehensive income is as follows:





Six months ended

June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 USD thousands Selling and marketing 1,112 2,975 Research and development 263 182 General and administrative 3,576 5,404 4,951 8,561





Three months ended

June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 USD thousands Selling and marketing 425 1,052 Research and development 120 160 General and administrative 2,065 2,121 2,610 3,333



Note 7 - Subsidiaries



Business combination from a prior period that was measured at provisional amounts.

On January 4, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Unruly Holdings Limited and Unruly Media Inc. from News Corp UK & Ireland Limited (UK Seller) and News Preferred Holdings Inc. (US Seller) for total consideration of: (i) issuance of 7,960,111 Ordinary Shares of the Company to the UK Seller in exchange for a loan in the amount of GBP 12,020 thousand (USD 15,729 thousand) between UK Seller (as lender) and Unruly Group Limited (as borrower); (ii) GBP 1 to UK Seller for 100% of the issued share capital of Unruly Holdings Limited; and (iii) issuance of 565,212 Ordinary Shares of the Company to the US Seller and USD 1 for 100% of the issued share capital of Unruly Media Inc.

The financial statements of the Company as of June 30, 2020, included provisional amounts. Upon completing the independent valuation for the business combination, immaterial amounts were retrospectively adjusted.

NOTE 8: OPERATING SEGMENTS

The Company has a single reportable segment as a provider of marketing services.

Geographical information:

In presenting information on the basis of geographical segments, segment revenue is based on the geographical location of consumers.

Six months ended

June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 USD thousands America 135,663 63,696 APAC 9,470 8,538 EMEA 7,255 2,062 Total 152,388 74,296





Three months ended

June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 USD thousands America 72,403 30,077 APAC 4,920 4,454 EMEA 4,056 1,154 Total 81,379 35,685

NOTE 9: SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On July 15 ,2021, Nasdaq IPO underwriters exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,015,342 ADSs from the Company at the initial public offering price of $19.00 per ADS, raising an additional $19.3 million in gross proceeds to the Company before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.