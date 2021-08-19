Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Markets 2021: Market to Reach $23.3 Billion by 2027 - Economically Viable Energy Source for Buildings to Stir Future Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market to Reach $23.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

C-Si, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thin Film segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR

The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



Other Technologies Segment to Record 10% CAGR

In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$772.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

With COVID-19 Pandemic Crushing the Sentiment in the World Construction Sector, BIPV Market Set to Exhibit Substantial Decline in 2020

COVID-19 Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Weaken Construction Activity, Curtailing Demand for BIPV Solutions

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage BIPV Market

Introduction to Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

An Insight into BIPV Technologies

Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies

BIPV Applications

Merits & Demerits of BIPV Products in Various Applications

As the New Age 'Building Envelope Material' and 'Power Generator', BIPV Set to Resume Progressive Gains in Post COVID-19 Environment

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Image of BIPV as an Economically Viable, Multifunctional, Renewable Energy Source for Buildings to Stir Future Opportunities

Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Analysis by Technology Type

C-Si: Primary Technology Vertical in the BIPV Domain

Thin Film Technology Set to Make Robust Gains

Analysis by Application Type

Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market

With Solar Roofing Shingles & Tiles Gaining Popularity, Roofing Set to Solidify its Dominant Position

Glass Emerges as High Growth Application Segment

BIPV Walls Seek to Widen Addressable Market

Facades: Niche Application Area

Competitive Scenario: BIPV Market Characterized by High Degree of Fragmentation

Recent Market Activity

Glass Industry Players Seek Opportunities in BIPV Vertical

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 104 Featured)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Canadian Solar, Inc.

Greatcell Energy Limited

First Solar, Inc.

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

Global Solar Energy, Inc.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd.

Heliatek GmbH

Sharp Corporation

Trina Solar

Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding

AGC Inc.

BELECTRIC GmbH

CertainTeed Corporation

Ertex solartechnik GmbH

Onyx Solar Energy S.L.

Romag

Scheuten Glas Nederland B.V.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emphasis on Energy-Efficient, Green, LEED Buildings Builds Fertile Environment for BIPV Market

Relevance of Zero Energy Building Constructions Bodes Well for Future Growth

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Model, to Steer Next Wave of Growth in BIPV Market

Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Scenario for Wider Uptake of BIPV Solutions

BIPV Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Sources

With Solar Energy Emerging as Reliable Renewable, BIPV Anticipates Parallel Momentum

Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake Elevates Momentum in BIPV Domain

Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population & Urbanization Drive

Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor

Fast Paced Growth Anticipated in Commercial Buildings Vertical

BIPV Solutions Remain Highly Relevant in Residential Buildings

Besides New Installations, High-Growth Opportunities Exist for BIPV in Retrofit Market

Retrofit Opportunity in Government, Prestige, & Historic Buildings Verticals

Technology Advancements & Product Innovations Widen Addressable Market for BIPV Solutions

Advanced R&D Efforts Bring Forth BIPV-T Solar Roofing Technology

Colored Photovoltaic Continue to Gain Traction in BIPV R&D Programs

Customized PV Systems Emerge as New R&D Focus Area

Sonnenstromfabrik Brilliant PV Modules

IRIG Develops Self-Adjusting BIPV Panels

Meyer Burger's SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT)

Metal Wrap Through (MWT) Technology

Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) Technology

Organic Solar PV Cells

DysCrete Building Material

Solar Cloth PVs

Perovskite Materials

Select Innovations in the Photovoltaic Panels Market: 2020

A Glance at BIPV-Related Standards & Codes

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standards

Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Standards

Growth Barriers & Restraints

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

