Global Soundbar Market Opportunities and Forecasts: Compound Annual Growth of 9.5% Forecast During 2021-2026

The global soundbar market reached a value of US$ 3.18 Billion in 2020. The global soundbar market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of subscription-based media platforms, such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, that are gaining popularity in developing countries. Moreover, rapid digitalization, coupled with the rising adoption of smart devices, such as laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, etc., has propelled the demand for soundbar on a global level. Additionally, various technological advancements have led to the introduction of newer and innovative 4K and 8K television technologies, that further augment the market growth.

High internet connectivity, along with rapid integration of soundbar with voice assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistance, has enhanced product ability for wireless content streaming, thereby improving the overall experience for the users. The digital transformations in the music industry are also driving the demand for compatible media and entertainment gadgets, such as soundbars, for producing strong sound with good bass response. Additionally, the rising living standards of consumers supported by rising disposable income levels have augmented the demand for high-end and premium consumer electronics, that further drives the product demand.

Rapid globalization and urbanization across the developing countries have led to the growing sales of consumer electronics and a rising number of product launches that are fueling the growth of soundbar market in these regions. Various technological upgradations, along with the rapid construction of smart homes, have further fueled the installation of soundbars in the residential spaces. Apart from this, the growing demand for soundbars from the diverse commercial sectors, such as hospitality, retail, corporate, and institutional sectors, will continue to propel the growth of the global soundbar market in the forthcoming years.

Looking forward, the global soundbar market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026.



