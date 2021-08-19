New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in 2021, H2 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129940/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion barrels oil equivalent, is the most significant project to be sanctioned in the upstream sector, as well as in the oil and gas value chain.



Scope

- Analysis of remaining reserves of greenfield upstream production projects planned for FIDs by region in H2 2021

- Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021

- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive or received FIDs across key segments in midstream sector

- Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021

- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive or received FIDs in refinery and petrochemical segments

- Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021



Reasons to Buy

- Keep abreast of major projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021 across oil and gas value chain

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive or received FIDs in 2021

- Obtain latest information on projects expected to receive or received FIDs in 2021

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong projects data

- Assess your competitor’s projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129940/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________