Motorcycles Global Industry Almanac - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

- The motorcycles market consists of all classes of on- and off-road motorcycles including scooters and mopeds.

- Mopeds are powered two-wheeler vehicles with engine capacity of less than 50 c.c., generally also equipped for non-motorised propulsion and with restricted maximum speed. For the purposes of this profile, all powered two-wheelers other than mopeds are classed as ’motorcycles’. (The term ’scooter’ refers to a two-wheeler of any capacity that has its engine as part of the rear suspension, and/or has a step-through chassis, thus depending on its engine capacity a scooter may fall into either moped or motorcycle category).

- Volumes reflect the number of new motorcycles sold each year.

- The market value is assessed at manufacturers’ list price.

- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

- Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios based on the impacts of the pandemic around the world. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict, though many governments had introduced national and regional lockdowns in which Motorcycle sales were immediately affected. As some countries eased restrictions more quickly than others, consumers in some parts of the world invested in new motorcycles as soon as they could as a means of transport following restrictions keeping them at home. The impact of COVID-19 on the industry has been substantial but is expected to recover going forward.

- The global motorcycles market had total revenues of $80.4bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2016 and 2020.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.1% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 52.2 million units in 2020.

- The value of the global motorcycles market declined by 3.8% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which reduced the volume of sales.



