Real Estate Global Industry Almanac - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Key Highlights

- The real estate industry looks at renting and leasing residential properties. The industry is valued using the total revenues generated by landlords via the leasing and renting of private and council properties. Values are calculated using the average annual rent multiplied by the number of rented properties.

- Volumes include number of houses/properties rented out (vacant properties excluded).

- Leading companies relate to companies that are involved in residential property rental and development business.

- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

- Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict. Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non-essential". As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration.

- The global real estate industry had total revenues of $4,243.6bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% between 2016 and 2020.

- Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.4% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 532.1 million units in 2020.

- The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 50.5% of the global industry’s value in 2020, with Europe and the US accounting for 22.8% and 19.3%, respectively.



Scope

