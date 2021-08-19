Thomas Christély Joins Management of MetrioPharm AG as CEO

English German

Thomas Christély to start as CEO of MetrioPharm AG on October 1, 2021

Dr. Wolfgang Brysch will accelerate expansion of clinical development as CSO & CMO

ZURICH, Switzerland, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetrioPharm AG, a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for chronic inflammatory diseases, is expanding its management team. Effective October 1, 2021, Thomas Christély will take on the role as MetrioPharm’s Chief Executive Officer.

Thomas Christély has comprehensive experience in the biotech and pharma industry as CEO, CFO and CBO in Europe and the US; he has successfully concluded more than 20 significant collaborations and licensing agreements with major international pharma and biotech companies, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Novartis. Most recently, as Managing Director and CFO, he led the successful development of the German pharmaceutical start-up MYR GmbH; in this role he was responsible for the sale of the company to Gilead Sciences Inc. in a transaction worth €1.15 billion plus a milestone payment of a further €300 million.

His future responsibilities at MetrioPharm will include most notably business development and financing. Thomas Christély takes over these responsibilities from MetrioPharm co-founder and co-owner Dr. Wolfgang Brysch. Dr. Brysch previously performed these responsibilities together with his duties as Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer. In addition to the Phase II study in the indication COVID-19, Dr. Brysch will lead the future expansion of MetrioPharm's development pipeline for the company’s lead compound MP1032.

Rudolf Stäger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MetrioPharm AG comments: "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Dr. Wolfgang Brysch for the excellent positioning of MetrioPharm AG until today, which has just been confirmed by the European Commission’s nomination to the list of HERA funded projects. At the same time, I am very pleased to welcome Thomas Christély to the company. With his profound experience in business development, he is extremely well suited to prepare the company for the next milestones. The new management structure will allow us to build on our excellent clinical work while enforcing our company’s growth."

Dr. Wolfgang Brysch states: "As CSO and CMO, I will be able to fully focus on the scientific strategy and medical development of our lead compound in the future. Our goal is to rapidly bring MP1032 to market while simultaneously developing its full potential in additional indications. I am very much looking forward to intensifying the corporate growth of MetrioPharm AG together with Thomas Christély."

About MetrioPharm AG

MetrioPharm AG is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on drugs for chronic inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. Such chronic diseases pose the greatest individual health risk. The goal of MetrioPharm AG is to make the therapy of chronic inflammatory diseases more effective and more tolerable. We hope to achieve a healthspan expansion for patients: We want to stop the progression of chronic inflammatory diseases as early as possible and significantly prolong the healthy lifespan of millions of people.

MetrioPharm was founded in 2007 with headquarters in Zurich. The company has its R&D activities in Berlin.

About MP1032

MP1032 is a member of a new class of small molecule ROS scavengers that is targeted at activated macrophages and inflamed tissues. The molecule acts as a self-regulating modulator of cellular oxidative stress: due to its molecular structure, MP1032 is active when it is exposed to elevated levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS). The molecule changes from its inert state (inactive) to a deprotonated form (activated), in this process ROS are neutralized. Due to its self-regulated mode of activation, the effect of MP1032 is limited solely to the site of inflammation.

MP1ß32 acts at the top of the inflammatory cascade and has demonstrated broad anti- inflammatory and anti-infective activity in animal models, as well as an excellent safety profile in preclinical and clinical studies.



Since 2021, MetrioPharm is testing MP1032 in an international Phase II clinical trial in the indication COVID-19.

