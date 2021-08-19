Global metal injection molding market size to exhibit 7.8% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable estimations, global metal injection molding market had reached a valuation of USD 3.2 billion in the year 2020 and is likely to account for USD 5.4 billion by 2027, recording a whopping 7.8% CAGR during the study period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for small metal components from aerospace and automotive applications as well as technological breakthroughs.

The document specializes in providing granular analysis of the market segmentations including material type, end-use industry, and regional outlook. Moreover, the research report also talks about the business-centric strategies used by the market leaders to acquire a competitive lead, further ensuring high-quality decision making among potential investors.

For those unaware, metal injection moldering (MIM) is the method that employs infiltration shaping systems to produce precise metal pieces. This ultra-fine aluminum alloy is then fused with an adhesive to develop a substrate that is then fed into the infusions.

This sophisticated molding process for producing complex structural steel parts is usually defined by high design flexibility and fast cycle times. Introducing such methods with well-defined industrial credentials such as QS 9000 and ISO 9000 has managed to augment the demand for metal-ceramic parts through injection molding, thereby stimulating global metal injection molding industry outlook.

Electronics made using MIM technology can be used in wide array of applications due to their quicker processing time, high-quality end-product, and removal of secondary procedures. Despite these positive trends, high costs associated with raw materials coupled with limitations in using MIM produced items could hamper the industry remuneration in the upcoming years.

Regardless, rising competition and growing demand for such technologies, especially from healthcare sector, can provide substantial revenue generating opportunities for global metal injection molding market.

A summary of the geographical terrain

Worldwide metal injection molding industry, as per its regional scope, is segmented on the basis of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific currently accounts for the largest market share and is likely to showcase consistent growth throughout the study period. This can be credited to rising demand for machining industries, consumer goods, and automobiles. Improving economic conditions, technological breakthroughs, and rapid urbanization are also facilitating the business outlook in Asia-Pacific.

The metal injection molding industry size in North America is also predicted to expand at 10% CAGR through 2027, with United States being the major revenue generator. Favorable regulatory outlook towards reducing the overall carbon footprint has augmented the demand for MIM technologies, thereby favoring the regional market scenario.

Global Metal Injection Molding Market by Material Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Soft Magnetic Material

Low Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

Global Metal Injection Molding Market by End-use Industry (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Firearms & Defense

Industrial

Consumer Products

Medical & Orthodontics

Automotive

Electric & Electronics

Others

Global Metal Injection Molding Market Geographical Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific

Japan

South Korea

India

China

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil





Rest of the World

Global Metal Injection Molding Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Future High-Tech Batteries Ltd.

CMG Technologies Ltd.

Sintex A/S

Dean Group International Ltd.

NetShape Technologies Inc.

Smith Metal Products

Philips-Medisize Corp.

ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Dynacast International LLC

Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Metal Injection Molding Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Metal Injection Molding Market, by Material Type,2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Metal Injection Molding Market, by End-Use Industry ,2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Metal Injection Molding Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Metal Injection Molding Market Dynamics

3.1. Metal Injection Molding Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Widespread adoption in automotive and aerospace industries

3.1.1.2. Increasing use in electronic components

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High price of raw materials

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Widespread adoption in healthcare sector

Chapter 4. Global Metal Injection Molding Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Metal Injection Molding Market, by Material Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Metal Injection Molding Market by Material Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Metal Injection Molding Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material Type2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Metal Injection Molding Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Stainless Steel

5.4.2. Low Alloy Steel

5.4.3. Soft Magnetic Material

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Metal Injection Molding Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Metal Injection Molding Market by End-Use Industry , Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Metal Injection Molding Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Metal Injection Molding Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Electric & Electronics

6.4.2. Automotive

6.4.3. Medical & Orthodontics

6.4.4. Consumer Products

6.4.5. Industrial

6.4.6. Firearms &Defense

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Metal Injection Molding Market, Regional Analysis

