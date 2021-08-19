New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Traffic Management Market by Solution, Hardware, Service, System And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944763/?utm_source=GNW

The market include a high growth rate for the adoption of eco friendly automobile technology and introduction of MaaS in the market. A growing need for operational efficiency, and recent government mandates also plays a major role for the high growth rate of the market. However, there are significant growth opportunities for Traffic Management vendors. Small firms and startups are also marking their presence in the Traffic management market by providing their offerings across the world. The Traffic management industry is gradually adopting advanced technologies which integrates and coordinates the flow of traffic in various regions for the ease of commuters, i.e., vehicles and pedestrians, reduce environmental impact and increase the overall Traffic efficiency.



Among Components, the solution segment to have a larger market size during the forecast period

In the Traffic management market by components, the solution segment is expected to hold the larger market size with Traffic management solution vendors enabling organizations to ensure that every traffic control center gets coupled to subsystems, such as traffic light systems and other detection devices and to establish a proper integration of traffic control systems.The hardware and software systems are in conformity with international standards.



The application allows smooth monitoring and instantly replies to events.



Among system, the incident detection and location system to constitute a larger market size during the forecast period

By System, Incident detection and location system is expected to hold the largest market size.It detects, verifies, and resolves incidents quickly.



Video analysis is a well-established technology in the traffic management system for traffic incident monitoring.The real-time camera images detect a variety of incidents; and thus, lives are saved.



Video Incident Detection Systems (VIDS) consists of a network of cameras that automatically detect events and ensure appropriate responses.



Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the Traffic Management market

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The region is transforming dynamically with respect to the adoption of new technologies across various sectors.



The infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, China, and India. The growth of the Traffic management market in APAC is also driven by the region’s untapped market strength, increase in awareness about driver safety and accident prevention, upcoming regulations to improve road safety, growth in transportation and logistics industries, and the advent of 4G LTE technology and smartphones.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America –30%, Europe –20%, APAC – 35%, ROW -15%



The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles major market players, including Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco) (US), SWARCO AG (SWARCO) (Austria), Siemens AG (Siemens) (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Kapsch TrafficCom) (Austria), Thales Group (THALES) (France), Q-Free A.S.A. (Q-Free) (Norway), Planung Transport Verkehr Group (PTV Group) (Germany), FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) (US), Cubic Corporation (Cubic) (US), TomTom N.V. (TOMTOM) (Netherlands), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba) (China), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei) (China), TransCore (TransCore) (US), Chevron Corporation (Chevron) (England), Oriux (Oriux) (US), Invarion Inc. (Invarion) (US), Waycare Technologies Ltd (Waycare) (US), NOTRAFFIC (NoTraffic) (Israel), INRIX, Inc. (INRIX) (England), Sensys Networks, Inc. (Sensys Networks) (US), BlueSignal Inc (BlueSignal) (South Korea), Telegra d.o.o (Telegra Europe) (Croatia), Citilog (Citilog) (France), and Bercman Technologies AS (Bercman Technologies) (Estonia). This research report also studies the strategic alliances and lucrative acquisitions among various global and local players in the Traffic Management ecosystem. These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global Traffic Management market.



Research coverage

The market study covers the Traffic management market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, and system with regions covered.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Traffic Management market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

