Global Hematological Cancer (Blood Cancer) Therapy Market to 2027 - Market Analysis and Forecast by Therapy Type, Marketed and Pipeline Products, Clinical Trials, Key Deals and Trends, and Unmet Needs

Hematological cancers accounted for almost 10% of new cancer diagnoses in the US in 2020.



A diverse array of drugs are used in the treatment of hematological cancers.Historically, chemotherapies were an important part of the treatment paradigm for many indications.



The emergence of more targeted therapies in recent years has seen a shift away from chemotherapy, in some cases towards a more personalized approach. The use of cell therapies has been pioneered in the treatment of hematological cancers and several such therapies are now available for multiple indications.



The hematological cancer therapy market is diverse and highly genericized. Targeted therapies are currently the most valuable segment within the hematological cancer market, accounting for $39.9B worth of sales in 2020. Use of generic chemotherapies is expected to fall in the near future, while the use of targeted, personalized therapies is expected to increase.



Key Highlights

- The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of multiple pipeline therapies encompassing a wide range of therapeutic modalities, with cell therapies expected to see the greatest increase in growth to 2027.

- Targeted therapies currently account for the highest proportion of sales, followed by antibodies. Together, these therapeutics have accounted for over 90% of sales since 2016.

- Indication-specific differences means some patients have access to multiple therapy types, while others are underserved. The degree of pipeline innovation is highly variable between indications.

- The most important unmet needs in the hematological cancer market include: the need for greater therapeutic options for relapsed/refractory patients across multiple indications, the need to better understand the most effective sequencing of treatments, the need for greater therapeutic options for high-risk patients and the need to reduce the increasingly high cost of therapy.



Key Questions Answered

- What are the main trends in the treatment of hematological cancers today?

- What is the status of clinical trials in hematological cancers? Which indications have the greatest number of late-stage trials and who are the most active sponsors of clinical trials in hematological cancers?

- How does the market in branded therapies look in terms of therapy types? Which indications have the greatest number of marketed products? What are the top selling treatments globally?

- How many and what types of therapies are currently in development? Which targets are most heavily investigated? Which indications have strong pipelines and which are lacking in diversity?

- What are the current unmet needs across hematological cancers? What the opportunities for developers in this setting and what are the main challenges?



Scope

- Overview of hematological cancers including classification and treatment management, and important milestones in the treatment of hematological cancers in the 8MM.

- Global trends in the hematological cancer market, including the impact of cell therapies on the market and how their use is expected to evolve, and how the increased understanding of the molecular basis of disease is influencing treatment, diagnosis and prognosis across different hematological cancer indications.

- Key topics covered include ongoing clinical trials, top selling agents from each treatment type, pipeline therapies, market analysis by treatment type, overview of noteworthy deals, and unmet needs and opportunities.

- Pipeline analysis: Overview of pipeline products globally and in the 8MM, including breakdown by treatment type and split across different phases, analysis of highly investigated targets, overview of pipeline products by indication, phase and treatment type.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global hematological cancer therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global hematological cancer market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global hematological cancer therapeutics market from 2020-2027.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

