Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $18.97 Billion in 2025 - Long-term Forecast to 2030

The global mobile imaging services market is expected to grow from $14.36 billion in 2020 to $15.84 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing patient pool and awareness towards early diagnosis of diseases. The market is expected to reach $18.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.61%.



Major players in the mobile imaging services market are Accurate Imaging Inc., Alliance HealthCare Services Inc., Axiom Mobile Imaging, Carestream Health, Center for Diagnostic Imaging Inc., Cobalt Health, DMS Health Technologies Inc., Front Range Mobile Imaging Inc., Imaging On Site Inc., InHealth Group Limited, Interim Diagnostic Imaging LLC, Jacksonville Mobile Imaging Services Inc., Nuffield Health, Digirad Corporation, and TridentUSA Health Services.



The mobile imaging services market consists of sales of mobile imaging services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing imaging services such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear imaging services directly to medical facilities, homes and businesses.

Through mobile equipment, it is possible to deliver imaging services patients having location or cost constraints. Mobile imaging services provide X-rays, EKGs, and ultrasounds delivered to medical facilities, families, and businesses. It is usually less expensive and quicker than third-party options, and it can help overwhelmed in-house imaging departments.



North America was the largest region in the mobile imaging services market in 2020.



Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile imaging services market. Major players in the mobile imaging services market are focusing on collaborations and acquisitions to build innovations and remain competitive.

For instance, in July 2020 GE Healthcare collaborated with University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center to develop a new AI-based mobile X-Ray system that includes Critical Care Suite, the first on-device artificial intelligence (AI) platform for detecting and prioritizing collapsed lungs. Moreover, Koninklijke Philips acquired Carestream Health Healthcare Information Systems (HCIS) business in August 2019, solidifying the commitment of the company to provide industry-leading medical imaging and healthcare IT solutions.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the mobile imaging services market in the forecast period. Chronic disease is a long-term health problem for which there is no cure. These diseases last for more than 1 year and require continuous medical attention or would otherwise limit activities of daily living.

The countries covered in the Mobile Imaging Services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



