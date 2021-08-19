Germantown MD Custom Picture Framing/Mounting – Traditional Artwork Promotion

Germantown, MD, United States, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The family owned framing business in Germantown, Maryland, has announced custom framing, mounting, and frame repairs for pieces of fine art, photographs, mirrors, posters, and sports memorabilia.

More details are available at http://framinggermantownmd.com

By expanding its framing services, the store can help homeowners find frames that suit their style and home décor. Fragile documents such as diplomas, posters, wedding photos, newspaper clippings and family portraits can be mounted and framed. This allows customers to protect and display their valued possessions. Art Galaxy can also frame heavier items such as mirrors, jerseys, awards, medals, and sports memorabilia.

The store carries quality framing and mounting materials from respected brands, including Don Mar, Roma, Larson Juhl, Decor, Nurre Caxton, Omega, and Nielsen Metal. Its staff can perform traditional framing, which includes the matting, mounting, glass, and frames. They can also handle more complex projects that need float, canvas, or box framing, and dry or museum mounting.

In addition to creating new frames, Art Galaxy can repair damaged frames. Its experienced framers can replace broken glass, repair water-damaged matting, and resolve hanging or mounting problems. The store also offers some digital services to help customers with poster prints, restoration of old photographs, and photo collages.

The experts at Art Galaxy pride themselves on creating unique, customized frame designs. Each customer undergoes a consultation with a professional frame designer to discuss what styles, sizes, materials, and colors will enhance their specific photo or work of art. The framers then complete the job in a timely fashion—typically within two weeks.

Art Galaxy has been providing high-quality, affordable custom framing services for over 17 years. It serves customers in Germantown and surrounding areas such as Bethesda, Clarksburg, Damascus, Rockville, Potomac, and Wheaton. The store is located at https://g.page/r/CQ12UBlwKZRuEBA

A satisfied customer said: “I’ve worked with Sung on various projects ranging from client photo framing requests to antique map mounting and framing. You can guarantee a quality product and fast turnaround every time you walk through the door.”

