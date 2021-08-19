Thornhill ON Real Estate Downsizing For Seniors – Selling Services Launched

Vaughan, Canada, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mitzy Dadoun, a Thornhill, Ontario-based real estate broker for Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., has launched an expanded range of specialized services to help downsizing seniors sell their home fast and relocate to a community that better suits their new preferred lifestyle.

More information can be found at http://www.smartseniorsrealty.com

Mitzy’s expanded services allow her and her team to provide expert assistance to older adults who are looking to spend their retirement years in a secure environment where they can get the care and attention they need.

Thornhill and the surrounding cities of Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Toronto, and others feature numerous retirement communities that offer a wide range of senior living amenities and services.

They include active 55+ neighborhoods for residents who choose to live a more independent lifestyle, as well as assisted living communities for seniors who need more extensive healthcare services and assistance in day-to-day activities.

As a specialist in the seniors market, Mitzy knows how important it is for her clients to close a sale on their home as quickly as possible so they can cash in on their investment and finance their transition into their new way of life.

Through her expanded services, Mitzy aims to remove all the stress of the home selling process from her clients. Along with her team, she handles all aspects of the process, from preparing the property for the sale to representing her clients on closing day.

Mitzy’s services include home staging and identifying the needed repairs and improvements to make a property more appealing to the ideal buyers. In marketing the home, Mitzy employs various strategies, including listing the property on the right listing sites, advertising on select platforms, and using her network to get connected to prospective buyers.

One of Mitzy’s most crucial services is accurate pricing. By doing an analysis of comparable homes that recently sold in the same neighborhood, Mitzy and her team can help clients determine a competitive price for their property while ensuring they get the highest possible profit.

Homeowners who want to know how much their property is currently worth on the market can use the quick home market evaluation tool on Mitzy’s website.

