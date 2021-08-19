Global gas turbine services market size to record 9.8% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per expert analysts, global gas turbine services market size was remunerated at USD 28.55 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over 2021-2027, subsequently reaching USD 54.93 billion valuation by the end of the assessment period.

Proceeding ahead, the document exemplifies each market segment and highlights all the factors significant to segmental development. Besides, it presents valuable insights of the competitive landscape of this marketplace, unraveling details such as business profiles and other financial aspects of the leading companies, along with overview of new entrants in the domain.

This growth can be credited to upgradation of aging fleet of gas turbines, and increasing production of shale gas. Moreover, digitization of gas turbines, and decentralization of power distribution are also significantly contributing to the market development.

As per Statista, shale gas production in the United States is predicted to increase to 80 billion cubic feet per day by 2040, up from 37 billion cubic feet per day in 2015. OPRA Turbines B.V. and Spirit Energy Ltd. signed a deal, wherein the former agreed to replace current gas turbine Dresser Rand KG2-3C by providing one gas turbine generator OP16-3B in November 2019. Similar developments undertaken by other organizations are adding to the industry progression.

Notably, gas turbine services include assessing the technological competence of turbines using data management approaches such as asset management and predictive analytics. To achieve optimum efficiency and dependability, gas turbines require maintenance, periodic inspection, and replacement, and repair of parts.

Speaking of restraints, limited natural gas reserves and dependence on coal-based power generation are anticipated to hinder the remuneration scope of the industry over the forecast timespan.

Market segmentation overview:

Based on turbine type, worldwide gas turbine services market is split into aeroderivative, industrial, and heavy duty. As per turbine capacity, the industry segmentation comprises >200 MW, 100 to 200 MW, and <100 MW. Considering type, the market is bifurcated into spare parts supply, overhaul, and maintenance & repair. Moving on to provider category, the industry is divided into non-OEM and OEM. Elaborating on end use scope, the industry is classified into oil & gas, power generation, and other industrials.

Geographical terrain summary

The report states that North America is projected to hold a major portion of global gas turbine services market share over 2021-2027, owing to presence of considerable number of old gas turbine fleet in Canada and the United States.

