Dispatch Junk Removal's Mission to Curb Illegal Junk Disposal across 15 States in The US

ST N LARGO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. PIRG Education Fund has released a new report that reveals it is time to transform our junk disposal process because the consequences are too severe to ignore: resource depletion and climate change, as well as public health threats.



The Columbia University report also claims that U.S. residents create around seven pounds of junk per day. That is around 2,555 pounds of junk per person annually.

A big reason to worry!

The United States has 90 percent of all the raw materials it extracts. These materials are either dumped in landfills or incinerated. These materials should be recycled to create new products. However, because they are destroyed every day, more natural resources are being extracted.

This one-way system, which involves destructive extraction, consumption, and disposal, pollutes the air and water, causes oceans to churn, and leads to the wastage of natural resources.

One way to curb the U.S.' junk issues could be a paradigm shift in how we think about waste. To ensure that happens, we need to find ways to get rid of the junk effectively.

Dispatch Junk Removal is taking every step possible to help.

The Mission of Dispatch Junk Removal

The company is on a mission to curb the problem of illegal junk disposal across 15 states of the country.

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

Washington DC Metro Area



Here is what they're doing:

Removing and transporting all the junk from homes and business locations.

Helping customers get rid of construction debris, old furniture, and outdated or defunct appliances from their home's basement, attic, or garage.

They can dismantle an old shed or remove a grill or hot tub.

Get rid of any old furniture, boxes, or other unwanted items from your attic, under steps, crawl spaces, and anywhere else you need to get rid of it.

Remove and dismantle everything that doesn't require a contractor license.



Dispatch Junk Removal believes that proper junk disposal helps keep the homes and neighborhood clean, curbs the spread of disease, and is environmentally friendly.

