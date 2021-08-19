Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market Report 2021-2027 - Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market

Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market to Reach $52.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Disposable Diapers estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

The Baby Disposable Diapers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth
  • Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers
  • Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)

  • Kao Corporation (Japan)
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
  • Ontex International N.V. (Belgium)
  • The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
  • Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (Sweden)
  • Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds
  • Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements
  • Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
  • Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers
  • SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint
  • Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers
  • Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers
  • Subscription Service Gains Momentum
  • Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success
  • Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets
  • Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products
  • Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers
  • High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health
  • Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner
  • Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market
  • Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet
  • WVTR in Baby Diapers
  • Baby Pants Grow in Popularity
  • Rise in Online Shopping
  • Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market
  • Sustainability Issues Come to Fore
  • Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for Diaper Makers
  • Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures
  • Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market
  • Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address
  • Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand
  • Revenue and Saving Environment
  • Advertising and Promotion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 37

