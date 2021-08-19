Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market Report 2021, Featuring Leading OEMs Across 7 Markets Including Aisin Seiki, Daimler, MicroStar, Fitbit, Roku, Toshiba

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2020. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.
The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets.
- Automotive
- Communications
- Computers/Peripherals
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Medical
- Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment.
- COGS Assembly Revenue
- Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue
- Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly
- Revenue
- Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions
- Assembly Revenue by 46 Products
The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.
Key Topics Covered:
Worksheet 1: Automotive
- Automotive Engine Controls
- Automotive Instruments
- Automotive Safety
- Automotive Entertainment
- Total Automotive
- Automotive Summary
Worksheet 2: Communications
- Mobile Phones
- Infrastructure
- Other Phones
- Enterprise LANs
- Wireless LANs
- DSL/Cable Modems
- PBX/Key Systems
- Carrier-Class
- Other Communications
- Total Communications Summary
Worksheet 3: Computer/Peripherals
- Notebooks
- Desktops
- Tablets
- Servers
- Workstations
- ESS
- Monitors
- Printers
- E-Readers
- Other Computer
- Total Computer Summary
Worksheet 4: Consumer Electronics
- Digital TV
- MP3/4
- Smart Home and AV
- Games
Worksheet 5: Industrial
- Process Control
- Test & Measurement
- Other Industrial
- Clean Energy
- Total Industrial Summary
Worksheet 6: Medical
- Monitoring
- Therapeutic
- Diagnostics/Surgical
- Total Medical Summary
Worksheet 7: Aerospace/Military/Other
- Transportation
- In-Flight Entertainment
- Navigation Systems
- Weapons
- C3 Systems
- Other Military
- Other Aerospace/Other Transportation
- Total Aerospace/Military/Other
- Transportation
Worksheet 8: World Total
- Total Production Assembly Value by Region
- EMS Assembly Value by Region
- In-House Assembly Value by Region
- Total Assembly Value by Market
- Segment/Product
A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:
- Aisin Seiki
- Alps Electric
- Audi AG
- AutoLiv
- BAIC Motor
- BMW
- BYD
- Changan Motor
- Continental
- Daimler
- Delphi (Borgwarner)
- Denso Corporation
- Dongfeng
- D-Link
- Datang Telecom
- Dell Technologies
- Ericsson
- Extreme Networks
- Delta Electronics
- Diebold Nixdorf
- EliteGroup Comp. Sys.
- Epson
- Founder
- GigaByte
- Fujitsu
- Inspur
- Great Wall
- Hitachi Vantara
- HP, Inc.
- HPE
- HTC
- Huawei
- IBM
- Intel
- Inventec
- Konica Minolta
- Lenovo
- Logitech
- MicroStar
- MiTac
- NEC
- NetApp, Inc.
- Oracle
- Pitney Bowes
- Positivo Informatica
- Qisda
- Electrolux
- Fitbit
- Founder
- Funai Electric
- Garmin
- General Electric
- Haier Electronics
- Hisense
- Hitachi
- Humax
- JVC Kenwood
- Koninklijke Philips
- Konka Group
- LG Electronics
- Microsoft
- Midea Holding
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Nikon
- Nintendo
- Olympus
- Panasonic
- Qisda
- Quanta Computer
- Roku
- Samsung
- Skyworth
- SmarDTV (Nagra)
- Sony
- Tatung
- TCL Electronics
- Technicolor
- TomTom
- Tongfang
- Toshiba
- TPV
- Trimble Navigation
- Whirlpool
- Hanwha Q-Cells
- HiSilicon (Hauwei)
- Hitachi
- Honeywell
- Iberdrola
- IGT
- Illumina
- Ingersoll Rand
- Itron
- ITT Corp.
- JA Solar
- JEOL
- JinkoSolar
- Johnson Controls
- Keysight Technologies
- KLA-Tencor
- Komatsu
- KONE Oyj
- Lam Research
- Lennox Intl.
- LG Electronics
- Shimadzu
- Siemens AG
- Sinopec
- SMIC
- Smiths Group
- SPX Corporation
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- SunPower
- Teradyne, Inc.
- Textron, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Tokyo Electron
- Toshiba
- Trina Solar
- UTC (Raytheon Technologies)
- Vestas Wind
- Waters Corporation
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Yingli Solar
- Yokogawa Electric
- 3M Healthcare
- Abbott Labs
- Agilent
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- B. Braun
- Baxter International
- Becton Dickinson
- Raytheon
- Saab
- SAFRAN
- SpaceX
- Suzuki Motor
- Teledyne
- Textron
- Thales
- Yamaha
