Titanium Transportation Expands US Network to the Western Market, By Opening Fourth US Freight Brokerage Office in 27 Months in Denver, CO

BOLTON, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSXV:TTR), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, is pleased to announce that it has opened its newest Freight Brokerage office in Denver, Colorado. This marks the Company’s fourth freight brokerage office in a major U.S. transportation and logistics geographic hub within the last 27 months.



“With the opening of our newest and fourth Freight Brokerage operation in Denver, CO, Titanium Transportation is expanding our technology-based logistics solutions and services to address the needs of existing and potential customers looking to gain access to the major population centers in the western United States”, said Ted Daniel, Titanium's President and CEO. “Colorado is an attractive market opportunity given its high population growth, strengthening industrial market where it is home to nearly 6,000 manufacturers across various business sectors contributing approximately $18 billion in annual trade.”

As US freight brokerage markets continue to experience strong growth rates reflecting the reopening of commercial markets, and the subsequent increase in demand, Titanium is strategically positioned to capture US market share in 2021 and beyond.

"We are focused on expanding our US footprint, taking an asset-light approach, in key markets where we expect to capture significant market share that will add to our growth going forward. We are extremely pleased with the performance of our US operations since entering the market 27 months ago and remain enthusiastic about opening additional brokerage centers.”

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In February 2021, Titanium completed its strategic acquisition of International Truckload Services Group, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eleven (11) asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Titanium's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may relate to Titanium's future outlook and anticipated events, and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving Titanium. Particularly, statements regarding future acquisitions, the availability of credit, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Titanium or the industry in which it operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are dated, and relate only to events or information, as of the date of this press release. Except as specifically required by law, Titanium undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

