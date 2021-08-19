Global Animal Feed Additives Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Zoetis, Novozymes and Perstorp Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Feed Additives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The animal feed additives market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the period 2021-2026.
The global demand for animal-based protein is expected to grow by more than 50% over the next three decades. The growing awareness to maintain the overall health of domesticated animals and increase their productivity is surging the growth of the animal feed additives market. India, China, and Japan are the significant consumers of animal feed additives in the APAC region and accounted for a combined revenue share of USD 6,229.02 million in 2020. The growth of this market in the APAC region is due to the large livestock population and their growth rate. Companies should invest significantly in R&D activities, which ensure their success in the additives industry for the long term. The stringed food regulations have prompted farmers to feed their livestock with better feeds with natural and herbal additives. The natural products are expected to fuel the demand in the feed additives market during the forecast period.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the animal feed additives market during the forecast period:
- Increasing Demand for Animal Protein
- Probiotic Are Gaining Momentum in the Animal Feed Additives
- Growing Demand for Antibiotic Alternative
- Rising Trend of Premium Breeding & Organic Production
The study considers the present scenario of the animal feed additives market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market
The global animal feed additives market research report consists of segments by type of species, product type, form. The growing population and increasing demand for nutritious food are gaining momentum in poultry farming across the globe. The use of feed additives in synthetic or natural additives is an essential part of achieving success in poultry farming in terms of poultry health and production. The US is the world's largest producer of poultry and the second-largest exporter of poultry meat. This growth pattern is expected to continue as protein needs increase because of COVID-19 and ASF outbreaks across the globe. In China, sales of poultry additives increased due to an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).
Most of the poultry and pork consumed today are raised using feeds containing amino acids. During the forecast period, amino acids will become even more essential to ensure that animal production systems are environmentally sustainable, and use limited natural resources. The APAC region has enormous potential and scope for amino acids, as many farmers are unaware of the benefits of amino acids.
Liquid feed additives are highly palatable and increase their consumption among animals, which helps reduce feed wastage and labor cost. The US is expected to boost the demand for liquid feed during the forecast period.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the Animal Feed Additives market?
2. Which region has the highest demand for Animal Feed Additives?
3. Who are the key players in Animal Feed Additives Market?
4. What are the major trends that are driving the Animal Feed Additives Market?
5. Which is the largest revenue-generating segment in the animal feed additives industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Animal Feed Additives Classification
7.3 Impact of COVID-19
8 Growth Opportunity by Segment
8.1 Species Type
8.2 Product Type
8.3 Form Type
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increasing Demand for Premium Pet Foods
9.2 Growing Concern for Animal Nutrition & Environmental Impact
9.3 High Demand for Phosphates in Animal Feed
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increasing Demand for Animal Proteins
10.2 Growing Demand for Antibiotic Alternatives
10.3 Rising Prominence of Probiotics in Animal Feed Additives
10.4 Popular Trend of Premium Breeding & Organic Production
10.5 Increasing Preference for Phytobiotics in Animal Feeds
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by Disease Outbreaks
11.2 Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Geographic Landscape
12.3 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Five Forces Analysis
13 Species Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Poultry
13.4 Swine
13.5 Cattle
13.6 Aquatic Animals
13.7 Others
14 Product Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Amino Acids
14.4 Vitamins
14.5 Antibiotics
14.6 Eubiotics
14.7 Minerals
14.8 Enzymes
14.9 Others
15 Form Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Liquid Feed Additives
15.4 Dry Feed Additives
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 By Species
17.4 By Product
17.5 By Form
17.6 Key Countries
18 Latin America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 By Species
18.3 By Product
18.4 By Form
18.5 KEY COUNTRIES
19 APAC
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 By Species
19.3 By Product
19.4 By Form
19.5 Key Countries
20 Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 By Species
20.3 By Product
20.4 By Form
20.5 Key Countries
21 Europe
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 By Species
21.3 By Product
21.4 By Form
21.5 Key Countries
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 BASF SE
23.2 Cargill
23.3 Evonik
23.4 ADM
23.5 Nutreco
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 Zoetis
24.2 Biovet
24.3 DSM
24.4 Azinomoto CO, INC.
24.5 Novozymes
24.6 Kemin Industries
24.7 Alltech
24.8 Perstorp
24.9 ZYDUS AHL
24.10 ELANCO
24.11 ADISSEO
24.12 BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH
24.13 CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
24.14 AB VISTA
24.13 LAND O'LAKES
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
26 Quantitative Summary
26.1 Species Type
26.2 Product Type
26.3 Form Type
27 Geography
27.1 North America
27.2 APAC
27.3 Europe
27.4 Latin America
27.5 Middle East & Africa
28 Appendix
