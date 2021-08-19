Outlook on the Blockchain in Retail Global Market to 2027 - Featuring AWS, Bitpay and BTL Group Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Retail - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blockchain in Retail estimated at US$325.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 92.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Application Providers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 96.4% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Middleware Providers segment is readjusted to a revised 91% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 87.6% CAGR



The Blockchain in Retail market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 87.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 83.5% and 78.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 63% CAGR.



Infrastructure Providers Segment to Record 87.6% CAGR



In the global Infrastructure Providers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 87.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027.



