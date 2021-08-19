Unprecedented Research Study to Provide Groundbreaking Insights on Cannabis Tourism at New Heights Summit

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Heights Cannabis has developed the first of its kind Canadian Cannabis Tourism Research Study, in collaboration with the University of Guelph. The study's objective is to understand the demand for Canadian cannabis tourism experiences, and contextualize the average canna tourist profile by exploring their preferences and aims for integrating cannabis experiences into travel plans.

“Cannabis and tourism are a natural connection, they really incorporate the entire cannabis ecosystem from education to shopping to enjoyment of the product. Canada is in the early stage of cannabis tourism development and discovery, these experiences can cover a wide range such as accommodations, shopping, events, attractions, lounges, and so much more,” said Jennifer Mason, Founder, New Heights Cannabis.

Susan Dupej, PhD, a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Guelph, is leading the research for this unrivalled study to provide crucial data that will enable the industry to invest in cannabis tourism with confidence.

“Market research on cannabis tourism is important for gaining a working knowledge of the consumer, which is critical for developing products, services and experiences that meet the needs and preferences of a new market segment in the very early stages of a new industry.” - Susan Dupej, PhD, University of Guelph.

A presentation of the Executive Summary of the Canadian Cannabis Tourism Research Study, led by Dupej, will be presented at the New Heights Cannabis Tourism Summit to provide attendees with exclusive access to these crucial insights. The survey is now open for submissions, and participants will be eligible to win a $3,600 canna tourism vacation, courtesy of HiBnb, while also providing vital insights to industry leaders and influencers that could aid post-pandemic recovery efforts. To complete the study, visit newheightscannabis.com/survey.

The 3rd Annual New Heights Cannabis Tourism Summit will take place Monday, October 25, 2021, and will reunite the cannabis and tourism industries virtually. In partnership with the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO), the inspiring one-day event will take place online. It will bring together leaders in tourism and cannabis and connect visionary business owners and policymakers for interactive conversations on the ways recreational cannabis experiences can aid post-pandemic recovery efforts in Canada.

In addition to the Executive Summary of the Canadian Cannabis Tourism Research, summit attendees will also discover more about recreational cannabis adventures like culinary experiences, cannabis festivals and events, cannabis-friendly hotel stays, dispensary tours, wellness and relaxation experiences while gaining insights into development around such happenings. This groundbreaking event promises an energetic and interactive environment for presentations, demonstrations and meaningful conversations. Key speakers at this year’s event include Jennifer Mason (Founder, New Heights Cannabis), Elizabeth Becker (Founder, HiBnb), Christopher Bloore (TIAO President & CEO), Susan Dupej (Post-Doctoral Fellow, University of Guelph), among other industry playmakers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the essential need for accurate data and analysis of economic trends and behaviours within the tourism industry. Data that has helped shape economic support programs and captured the true size of our industry. Canada is one of the only places in the world that has Federal legislation regarding cannabis. This unique situation, combined with the need for accurate Canadian data, is why we support the need for the Canadian Cannabis Tourism Study that is being done on travel patterns and tourism behaviours. Our members are interested in this market and how this can be an opportunity. TIAO’s partnership with New Heights Cannabis and their role in education on this market is one we are proud to support,” said Christopher Bloore, President and CEO, TIAO.

New Heights Cannabis

New Heights Cannabis is community designed to connect business professionals, business owners, senior management, industry professionals, government officials and policy makers in the cannabis sector in order to responsibly grow cannabis products, brands and the industry.​ Our mission is to participate in shaping the responsible growth and profitability of the recreational cannabis industry by connecting and collaborating with other like-minded industry professionals. ​

