Insights on the Wearable Medical Devices Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Apple, Fitbit and Google Among Others

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Medical Devices estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23% over the period 2020-2027.

Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.3% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.5% CAGR



The Wearable Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 19.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured):

Apple, Inc.

Everist Health

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc.

Google LLC

Medtronic, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Polar Electro Oy

Sotera Wireless, Inc.

Vital Connect, Inc.

Withings

