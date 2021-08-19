First Onsite Property Restoration Further Broadens Geographic Footprint

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that its subsidiary, First Onsite Property Restoration (“First Onsite”), has recently acquired Complete DKI (“Complete”) and Moore Restoration, Inc. (“Moore”). Terms of the two transactions were not disclosed.



Headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, Complete is a leading provider of disaster restoration services in the Florida Panhandle region. Complete’s three offices provide emergency and catastrophe response, construction services, environmental services, and fire, smoke and water damage repair to a broad range of commercial and insurance clients. Complete’s depth of experience in the Florida Panhandle and along the Gulf Coast reinforces First Onsite’s presence across the State of Florida, which is a high-priority region exposed to area-wide catastrophic events.

Moore, founded in 1997 and based in Indianapolis, is a market-leading commercial restoration services firm in the central Indiana region. Moore has developed a particularly strong reputation and expertise as a leading provider of infectious control and disinfection services to hospitals and a wide range of other healthcare clients across the Midwest U.S.

“These acquisitions will further drive operational excellence across our organization by enhancing our geographic coverage and ability to respond to the needs of our clients on a timely basis,” said Stacy Mazur, First Onsite CEO, U.S. “We welcome the Complete and Moore teams to our existing operations within Florida and the Midwest U.S. and look forward to working together to better serve our national and regional commercial and insurance accounts in these key regions,” he concluded.

