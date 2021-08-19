WestStar Adopts nCino to Improve Customer Experience

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that $2.5 billion-asset WestStar Bank is now live on the nCino Bank Operating System®. WestStar is utilizing nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution, which provides the bank with a robust, flexible, and highly configurable solution for its employees and commercial clients. WestStar worked with Enforce Consulting to implement nCino’s cloud-based digital platform in a matter of months.



“As a leader in our region for commercial banking, we needed a top of the line, best in class solution that we knew could grow with us and keep up with the pace of change in the industry,” said Raymond Baer, Chief Commercial Banking Officer at WestStar. “nCino has supplied us with efficient, relevant business processes that have supported growth and adaptability to enhance our employee and client experience, and better serve our communities. We’re thrilled to have partnered with nCino and look forward to future integrations across the platform.”

For more than two decades, WestStar Bank has relied on paper intensive, disparate systems to complete work for their commercial clients. Through its unique nCino Delivery Center, Enforce Consulting offered an industry-leading implementation to the community financial institution to support its efforts to transform and digitize its banking practices.

The nCino Bank Operating System is now empowering more than 330 WestStar employees with true insights into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business teams and combines customer relationship management, onboarding, loan origination, and instant workflow reporting capabilities to provide WestStar’s clients with a premier experience. Upon realizing nCino’s impact on connecting disjointed systems, creating efficiencies, and supporting the customer journey through any channel, WestStar will be implementing nCino’s Retail Banking Solution with Enforce later this year.

“When we embarked on this implementation process, we wanted to ensure WestStar fully adopted nCino’s best-practice solution. To accomplish this, we needed top-level support to ensure the change was well received by the entire bank,” said Danielle Guille, Executive Vice President at Enforce Consulting. “We were able to leverage our nCino delivery expertise, which enabled us to quickly bring a highly effective, customer-centric solution to deliver an elite user experience for the people and communities WestStar serves.”

“It's important to us to offer the right combination of high-touch personalized banking expertise and high-tech capabilities,” said Will Cameron, SVP of Community and Regional Banking at nCino. “Clients continue to demand their financial institutions become more innovative and digital-savvy to meet their ever-changing needs. We look forward to our continued work with WestStar to help them achieve the scale and agility they need to stay ahead of the competition in the region.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About WestStar

WestStar is a locally owned community bank with assets of more than $2.3 billion. Servicing the El Paso, Las Cruces, and northern Mexico area (collectively known as the Borderplex region), it provides businesses and retail consumers local access to a broad array of banking, wealth management, insurance, and title services. Additionally, WestStar team members serve on over 60 boards and committees of nonprofit and civic organizations and participate in a wide range of community betterment efforts and philanthropic causes. For more information, visit the WestStar website at weststarbank.com.

