Anexinet Takes Gold In The Globee® 8th Annual 2021 Sales And Customer Service Excellence Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Anexinet a Gold winner in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards for Customer Success of the Year | Information Technology Cloud/SaaS . The company achieved the distinction for helping Day & Zimmermann , one of the largest private companies in the U.S., consolidate data centers and transition to cloud-based services.



To achieve the digital transformation goal of data center consolidation for Day & Zimmermann Anexinet created a hybrid-cloud environment using HPE Synergy/Nimble and Microsoft Azure/Zerto. The new solution allowed the organization to achieve better application performance with agile disaster recovery—all managed by Anexinet’s expert Managed Services Team .

“Anexinet allowed us to upgrade our IT equipment a year early, with all new higher-performance equipment at an attractive price. It was a no-brainer to move forward with that,” said Edward Bender, VP Technology and Operations, Day & Zimmermann.

The annual Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards is an industry and peer international competition, honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.

“This distinction demonstrates that Anexinet is committed to truly understanding our clients’ needs and presenting them with the world-class talent and tools to ensure an exceptional digital experience,” said Brian Glahn, CEO, Anexinet. “The Globee Award validates this commitment to our clients’ success with a gold-level honor, we pledge to continue delivering the highest level of sales and service within the industry.”

“Continuing to raise the bar higher for standards in sales and customer service is key to customer success,” said San Madan, co-President at Globee Awards. “Effective customer success strategy can lead to higher business growth.”

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/winners/

