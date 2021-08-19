Global Portland Cement Market Report 2021: Historical Data (2010, 2015,and 2020) and Forecasts for 2025 and 2030

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Portland Cement Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the global market for portland cement. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020, and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are provided for cement demand in metric tons and US dollars.

Cement markets included are:

Residential building construction

Nonresidential building construction

Infrastructure and other markets, including roads, bridges, and other nonbuilding construction (e.g., public utility structures, airports, military facilities, parks, playgrounds)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Regional Trends

Demand by Region

Leading Country Markets

Fastest Growing Country Markets

Markets

Residential Buildings

Nonresidential Buildings

Infrastructure & Other Markets

Pricing Trends

Market Share & Leading Producers

4. North America

5. Central & South America

6. Western Europe

7. Eastern Europe

8. Asia/Pacific

9. Africa/Mideast

10. Appendix

