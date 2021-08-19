Global Portland Cement Market Report 2021: Historical Data (2010, 2015,and 2020) and Forecasts for 2025 and 2030

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Portland Cement Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the global market for portland cement. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020, and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are provided for cement demand in metric tons and US dollars.
Cement markets included are:
- Residential building construction
- Nonresidential building construction
- Infrastructure and other markets, including roads, bridges, and other nonbuilding construction (e.g., public utility structures, airports, military facilities, parks, playgrounds)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Regional Trends
- Demand by Region
- Leading Country Markets
- Fastest Growing Country Markets
- Markets
- Residential Buildings
- Nonresidential Buildings
- Infrastructure & Other Markets
- Pricing Trends
- Market Share & Leading Producers
4. North America
5. Central & South America
6. Western Europe
7. Eastern Europe
8. Asia/Pacific
9. Africa/Mideast
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8qp69
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.