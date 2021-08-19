Global Bottled Water Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028: A $505.19 Billion Market by 2028

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled Water Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Purified, Mineral, Spring, Sparkling, Distilled), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, CSA, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bottled water market size is expected to reach USD 505.19 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growing awareness regarding the adverse health effects of consuming sugary drinks, such as weight gain, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, is supporting the consumption of alternative beverages, such as still and sparkling water.



The growth of the market is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding the importance of hydration. Increasing preference for nutrient-fortified water is trending owing to the rising importance of health and wellness among buyers. The water demand has been increasing among travelers, working professionals, and for use in households.



COVID-19 has impacted the market for bottled water as many quick-service restaurants have been witnessing a significant drop in their sales. For instance, according to a blog post by CNBC LLC, McDonald's had witnessed a decline of 22% in March compared to the previous month. COVID-19 compelled the company to shut down its dining rooms.



Bottled Water Market Report Highlights

The inclination toward packaged water rather than ordinary water, particularly among younger consumers, drives product sales. Observing this trend, several restaurants are providing bottled water to meet consumer demand.

The purified water segment held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2020. According to a United Nations study published in 2018, there are almost 16,000 desalination plants across 177 countries that provide purified water.

The sparkling water segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028. Sparkling water is also marketed as sparkling drinking water or sparkling mineral water. Water that contains the same amount of carbon dioxide as its source post-treatment is defined as sparkling water.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The regional market is mainly driven by the growing preference for bottled water owing to rising health issues caused by the consumption of contaminated water in countries, including China and India.



