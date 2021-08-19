BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the August 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on August 26, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on August 31, 2021.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.045 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.038 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.085 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.040 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.073 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.028 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.037 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.078 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.069 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.066 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.066 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.056 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.065 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.052 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.064 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.051 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.064 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.076 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.046 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.037 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.099 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.053 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.078 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.107 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.004 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.025 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.060 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.069 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.060 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.071 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.046 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.046 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.204 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.064 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.064 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.041 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.051 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.039 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.045 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.043 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.042 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.044 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.035 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.044 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.030 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.029 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.220 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.244 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.194 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.081

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U

