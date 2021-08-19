Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Oil and Gas Strategic Analysis and Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Oman Oil and Gas Strategic Analysis and Outlook to 2028 is a comprehensive guide to provide analysis and forecasts of the Oman oil and gas market for the period 2010 to 2028. Asset by asset details of all existing and planned projects across Oman oil and gas value chain are detailed in the report.



Driven by strong methodology and proprietary databases, reliable projections of oil, gas, petroleum products, coal, LNG-supply and demand are made to 2028. The research work examines the existing infrastructure (oil and gas assets), market conditions, investment climate and competitive landscape of upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.



SWOT Analysis and benchmarking tools are used to analyze and compare the real prospects and challenges of investing or expanding in the industry. Further, the report details all the investment opportunities sector wise, highlighting the industry growth potential and project feasibility. Detailed information on new fields, blocks, pipelines, refineries, storage assets and LNG terminals along with the investments required, current status of the projects and commencement feasibility are provided.



The report also analyzes three key companies in Oman oil and gas industry. Business operations, SWOT Analysis and financial performance of the companies are provided. All latest developments in the industry along with their possible impact on the industry are included in the report.



Some of the key issues addressed in the report include:

How will be oil and gas supply scenario in Oman by 2028?

Which of the petroleum products will witness the maximum demand growth by 2028?

What are the new risks and opportunities for investors/ oil and gas companies?

What are the potential investment opportunities in Oman and how much investment is needed?

How did the production from major fields vary over the last decade?

What is the current status of all planned projects in Oman?

Who is the market leader and what is the market concentration ratio of pipelines, upstream, oil storage, refining, LNG and UGS sectors?

What will be the coking/FCC/HCC/VDU capacities in Oman by 2024?

How much of the LNG capacity is contracted and how much will be available for contracts by 2024?

What will be the crude oil/petroleum products/chemicals storage capacity by 2024?

How much natural gas can be withdrawn from underground gas storage tanks in a day?

How extensive is the pipeline transportation network in the country?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Oman Energy Profile



3. Oman Economic and Demographic Analysis



4. Oman Supply-Demand Analysis and Forecasts to 2028



5. Oman Oil and Gas Industry Competitive Landscape



6. Oman Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis



7. Key Oil and Gas Investment Opportunities in Oman



8. Oman Oil and Gas Benchmarking with Peer Markets



9. Oman Exploration and Production Market Analysis



10. Oman Refinery Market Analysis



11. Oman Liquefied Natural Gas Market Analysis



12. Oman Storage Market Analysis



13. Oman Pipeline Market Analysis



14. Profiles of Oil and Gas Companies in Oman



15. Oman Oil and Gas News Updates, 2017-2020





