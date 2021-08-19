Result of AGM

19 AUGUST 2021

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 19 August 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to elect as a director Mrs Anna Brown and to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Chris Fleetwood, Mr John Waddell and Mr Tim Levett.  

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

NoResolutionForNo preferenceAgainstVote
withheld
1To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 20217,834,142405,0544,08032,229
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 20217,997,422245,86529,2872,931
3To approve the directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 20217,329,965360,425335,506249,609
4To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director7,507,239312,175355,468100,623
5To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director7,459,845323,099377,725114,836
6To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director7,533,678312,175268,083161,569
7To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director7,545,491323,099214,147192,768
8To elect Mrs A Brown as a director7,486,584343,992350,49694,433
9To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor7,574,579328,297227,808144,821
10To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor7,782,652330,07392,62570,155
11To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 pursuant to the Offer7,796,340330,839131,51716,809
12To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 20067,834,541306,840117,31516,809
13To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities pursuant to the Offer7,505,071320,893367,13982,402
14To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities7,463,101302,236362,376147,792
15To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 20067,869,660317,83985,0752,931
16To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company7,697,251354,882173,70849,664
17To amend Article 89 by the deletion of “£100,000” and inclusion of “£150,000”6,641,106305,022972,871356,506
18To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer7,729,526390,816133,23621,927

