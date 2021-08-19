MoneyLion Reports Continued Growth with Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Proposed Business Combination with Fusion Acquisition Corp. Expected to Close September 2021

Net revenue grew 122% to $37.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $17.0 million in Q2 2020



Total customers grew 113% to 2.2 million in the second quarter, compared to 1.0 million in Q2 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion” or the “Company”), an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights*:

Net revenue increased 122% to $37.7 million, compared to $17.0 million in Q2 2020, while adjusted revenue increased 117%, reaching $36.9 million, compared to $17.0 million in Q2 2020

Contribution profit 1 increased to $22.3 million, compared to $8.7 million in Q2 2020

Total originations grew 209% to $237.1 million, compared to $76.7 million in Q2 2020

Total payment volume grew 148% to $280.0 million, compared to $112.8 million in Q2 2020

Net loss of $12.0 million, excluding a non-cash $27.2 million change in fair value of warrants and convertible notes, compared to net income of $1.1 million in Q2 2020. Including these adjustments, net loss was $39.2 million in Q2 2021

“Our strong financial performance has continued into the second quarter of 2021, as evidenced by net revenue growth of 122% year over year. Based on our Q2 results, MoneyLion's annualized net revenue run-rate is now over $150 million,” said Dee Choubey, MoneyLion co-founder and CEO. “We also added approximately 400,000 new users to the platform in the second quarter, underscoring the strong demand for our digital financial platform. Based on our progress year to date and in anticipation of further momentum as we bring several new product and growth initiatives to market later this year, we are forecasting strong sequential growth in the second half of 2021. We look forward to completing the merger transaction with Fusion which will further enhance our growth trajectory into 2022.”

* Based on information available to MoneyLion as of the date of this release and subject to the completion of its quarterly financial closing procedures and review by MoneyLion’s independent registered public accounting firm.

1 Contribution Profit is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net revenue less directly attributable operating expenses, revenue derived from phased out products and non-operating income.

Key Second Quarter Business Updates

On June 8 th , MoneyLion announced the appointments of The Honorable Annette Nazareth, senior counsel at Davis Polk & Wardwell, and Ambassador Dwight Bush Sr., chief executive officer of DL Bush & Associates, to the company’s Board of Directors. Both appointments will be effective at the closing of the business combination transaction.





, MoneyLion announced the appointments of The Honorable Annette Nazareth, senior counsel at Davis Polk & Wardwell, and Ambassador Dwight Bush Sr., chief executive officer of DL Bush & Associates, to the company’s Board of Directors. Both appointments will be effective at the closing of the business combination transaction. On June 19th, MoneyLion announced three new independent director appointments to the company’s Board of Directors (“Board”), completing the Company’s Board roster. Matt Derella, the former global vice president of revenue and content partnerships at Twitter, Lisa Gersh, co-founder of Oxygen Media and a veteran of public company boards, and Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+, will join the MoneyLion Board effective at the closing of the business combination transaction. Jeff Gary from Fusion Acquisition Corp. will also join the Board.



MoneyLion and Fusion Acquisition Corp Business Combination Update

MoneyLion remains on track to complete its previously announced merger with Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE), subject to approval by the Fusion stockholders and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing, the newly combined company will operate as MoneyLion and trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “ML”.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with 8.5 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members’ trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Salt Lake City, Sioux Falls, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite Group Best Digital Wealth Management Multiproduct Offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People’s Voice Award.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit www.moneylion.com/investors and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Revenue Net interest income on finance receivables $ 1,297 $ 772 $ 2,959 $ 1,963 Membership subscription revenue 7,917 6,695 15,362 14,343 Affiliates income 2,272 338 3,269 850 Fee income 26,231 9,131 49,257 16,453 Other income (5 ) 34 19 135 Total Revenues, net 37,711 16,970 70,866 33,744 Operating expenses Marketing 9,166 1,633 13,529 4,483 Provision for loss on receivables 15,220 (33 ) 20,928 4,130 Other direct costs 2,355 1,014 5,155 1,954 Interest expense 1,849 779 3,320 1,451 Personnel expenses 8,183 5,031 15,253 11,032 Underwriting expenses 1,923 1,223 3,544 3,415 Information technology expenses 1,939 1,515 3,814 3,364 Bank and payment processor fees 6,512 2,731 11,756 5,290 Change in fair value of warrant liability 17,586 - 48,790 - Change in fair value of subordinated convertible notes 9,622 - 49,561 - Professional fees 4,451 1,287 8,037 2,637 Depreciation and amortization expense 502 271 1,016 525 Occupancy expense 381 252 765 600 Gain on foreign currency translation (40 ) (70 ) (44 ) (112 ) Other operating expenses (2,755 ) 190 (2,021 ) 649 Total operating expenses 76,894 15,823 183,403 39,418 Net loss before income taxes (39,183 ) 1,147 (112,537 ) (5,674 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 16 - 41 (13 ) Net loss $ (39,199 ) $ 1,147 $ (112,578 ) $ (5,661 ) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenues, net (GAAP) $ 37,711 $ 16,970 $ 70,866 $ 33,744 Add back: Amortization of loan origination costs 959 728 1,039 1,158 Less: Provision for loss on receivables - membership receivables (748 ) (355 ) (982 ) (1,357 ) Provision for loss on receivables - fees receivables (996 ) (55 ) (1,611 ) (153 ) Revenue derived from products that have been phased out 1 (279 ) 125 (1,855 ) Non-operating income (1 ) (13 ) (3 ) (93 ) Adjusted Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 36,927 $ 16,996 $ 69,434 $ 31,443 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net Loss (GAAP) $ (39,199 ) $ 1,147 $ (112,578 ) $ (5,661 ) Add back: Income tax (benefit) expense 16 - 41 (13 ) Total operating expenses 76,894 15,823 183,403 39,418 Less: Directly attributable operating expenses: Bank and payment processor fees (6,512 ) (2,731 ) (11,756 ) (5,290 ) Underwriting expenses (1,923 ) (1,223 ) (3,544 ) (3,415 ) Provision for loss on receivables - membership receivables (748 ) (355 ) (982 ) (1,357 ) Provision for loss on receivables - fees receivables (996 ) (55 ) (1,611 ) (153 ) IT expenses (1,454 ) (1,136 ) (2,860 ) (2,523 ) Professional fees (741 ) (649 ) (1,482 ) (1,405 ) Personnel expenses (905 ) (823 ) (1,791 ) (1,848 ) Other direct costs (2,355 ) (1,014 ) (5,155 ) (1,954 ) Other operating expenses 187 30 (101 ) (81 ) Revenue derived from products that have been phased out 1 (279 ) 125 (1,855 ) Non-operating income (1 ) (13 ) (3 ) (93 ) Contribution Profit (non-GAAP) $ 22,265 $ 8,723 $ 41,706 $ 13,770









