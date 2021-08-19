Porta Network Launches Its Ecosystem Grants to Support Rust Developers

London, UK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Porta Network, a blockchain project focused on accelerating mass Web3 adoption, is launching its Ecosystem Grant program.

Porta is a Substrate-based Nominated Proof of Stake blockchain. The company is focused on simplifying user and developer experience.

Since launching Padlock, its testnet, on Wednesday 11th August, the project has seen a surge of 125+ developers building on it and 80+ new cryptocurrencies on its testnet created by developers.

To expand the Porta ecosystem, the company is looking to support early-stage projects built with Rust or Rust projects looking to connect to the Porta blockchain.

For 2021, the company will be awarding up to $60k worth of grants dispersed in amounts of $10,000 and $15,000. It's aiming to reward 2-4 grants for this initial run.

Grant applications can be submitted here.

Here are the Ecosystem Grant categories:

Decentralized AMMs/IDOs protocols

Gaming

NFTs

DeFi lending protocols

Bridges

Decentralized P2P trading platforms

Development tools

Privacy

New Idea

Key Dates

Application deadline - 19th Sept 2021

Grant winners announced - 30th Sept 2021

Application Process

Step 1: Submit grant application.

Step 2: Interview to determine if the project is a good fit.

Step 3: Grant winners are announced.

Step 4: Onboarding & milestone setting.

Finish: Grant distribution.

Application best practices and Ecosystem Grants FAQs can be located on the Porta website.

The team can be reached on Twitter, Discord and Telegram.

About Porta Network

Porta means “gateway” in Latin. It is a blockchain project built on Substrate with the goal of giving everyone access to Web3 products with a seamless and easy to understand experience for both new and seasoned blockchain users.

Products such as decentralised finance, non-fungible tokens, peer-to-peer lending and also less common use-cases like social, business organisation, decentralised creator economies and more.

