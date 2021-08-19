Richard M. Morgan, Esq. Named to The Best Lawyers in America© List for Ninth Consecutive Year

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. announced today that Richard M. Morgan has been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© for his expertise in Trusts and Estates. Morgan has been named to this prestigious list each year since 2013. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.



“I am humbled to be recognized by my peers and Best Lawyers for a ninth consecutive year,” said Morgan. “There are many rankings and recognitions of attorneys, but Best Lawyers has long been the one that means the most in the industry and I am honored to be included.”

Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. A listing in Best Lawyers is significant to both clients and legal professionals because it is conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers and signals not only legal expertise, but also ethics and professionalism of the highest caliber. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

"Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession. After three decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer.

About Morgan and DiSalvo

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. is led by attorneys Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo. Their reputation for personal service and compassion, combined with their expertise in estate planning, tax law, and dispute resolution, has earned Morgan and DiSalvo the highest ratings from multiple attorney rating agencies, including the well-respected, Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating every year since the firm’s inception in 1995. Additionally, the firm is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the few select firms in Georgia to achieve its “Tier 1” Best Law Firms rating in the area of Trust and Estate Law. For more information visit www.morgandisalvo.com.

