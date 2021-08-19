CenExel Clinical Research Acquires Advanced Memory Research Institute

Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel Clinical Research, Inc., (“CenExel”) announces the acquisition of Advanced Memory Research Institute (“CenExel AMRI”), the largest Alzheimer’s Disease clinical research site in the Northeast. CenExel AMRI conducts Phase I through Phase IV studies, primarily in Alzheimer’s Disease, Memory Loss, and Dementia research.

This acquisition further bolsters CenExel’s experience in CNS trials, complementing the other nine Centers in the CenExel network with strong backgrounds in this therapeutic area. CenExel AMRI is led by Sanjiv K. Sharma, MD, who has over 20 years of experience caring for patients with memory challenges.

The CenExel Centers of Excellence network now comprises 11 of the most proficient clinical research sites in the country, with special emphases on Neurology, Pain, Psychiatry, Vaccines, Dermatology/Immunology, Ethnic-bridging, Sleep studies, and Clinical Pharmacology. Each of the CenExel research units has outstanding records of assisting pharmaceutical sponsors with protocol development, study design, and conducting Phase I-IV trials to develop new therapeutics for improved patient care.

CenExel AMRI will take advantage of the site network’s fully integrated, collaborative processes, which include centralized budgeting, business development, contracting, SOPs, and quality management, among others.

“CenExel AMRI offers a comprehensive suite of memory loss patient resources and exceptional study enrollment and retention rates. The addition of CenExel AMRI provides a best-in-class Alzheimer’s Disease clinical trials platform, further deepening CenExel’s strength within the CNS therapeutic area,” said Tom Wardle, CenExel CEO. “The responsiveness to pharmaceutical sponsors, patients, and patients’ caretakers alike has allowed them to excel as the preferred Center for Alzheimer’s and Memory Loss research.”

“CenExel AMRI will continue to be a pioneer in the Alzheimer’s space, providing solutions for families and their loved ones,” said Dr. Sharma, Founder and Principal Investigator at CenExel AMRI. “We look forward to this exciting new period of collaboration and growth, enabling us to offer greater peace of mind to more patients.”

CenExel Clinical Research, Inc. was formed in 2018, and since its formation, CenExel has enthusiastically pursued both organic growth and acquisitions of state-of-the-art research centers around the U.S. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations to reduce costs and development times for innovative therapies which may advance patient care.

Provident Healthcare Partners acted as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to CenExel AMRI in the transaction.

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research (www.CenExel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Our therapeutic area focus and attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including a significant track record of success within pharma services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

