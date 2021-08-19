3 ways to celebrate International VPN Day

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual private network (VPN) was invented in 1993 and has become an essential cybersecurity tool for anyone who cares about their cybersecurity. In fact, at the moment, there are 142 million VPN users in the US alone and, according to Google Trends, the demand is growing constantly.

“It is important that we celebrate the product which, in an age of cybercrime, protects our digital privacy by encrypting our network. It is also important to at least once a year bring awareness to cybersecurity threats and learn more about ways to stay secure. And that is what International VPN Day is for,” the cybersecurity expert at NordVPN Daniel Markuson comments.

Below, Daniel Markuson suggests the best ways to celebrate International VPN Day on August 19:

Evaluate your digital habits

Many of us may be sure we know it all when it comes to privacy online. However, as the NordVPN report shows, the world scored only 65.2 out of 100 in the National Privacy Test last year. In 2020, 48,063 respondents from 192 countries responded to a test that consisted of 20 questions. It helped to evaluate their online privacy skills and knowledge, and the results showed that we still need to learn a lot.

“Assessing yourself can be very valuable, and the National Privacy Test is a great way to do that. So, once a year, on International VPN Day, take the test and find out what skills you may still lack,” Daniel Markuson recommends.

Learn about cybersecurity

Once you take the test, it is time to improve your knowledge. The cybersecurity world is evolving every year, bringing in new ways to protect yourself. So, it is normal that a regular user may not know everything. The test helps to identify what extra security measures could make you more safe and private on the internet.

There are many valuable learning resources available online, but here are some of the most important tips from Daniel Markuson:

Don’t use the same password for everything. It’s like using the same lock for your car, apartment, and storage. Instead, create strong and unique passwords for every online account. Password managers like NordPass will be a great help here — they generate strong passwords and remember them for you. Do your best to avoid online scams. Do not click on a link unless you trust the source. And do not enter your credentials on shady websites. Read emails and the websites you visit carefully. If they look poorly written and the design seems off, they could have been set up by scammers. Use a VPN. A VPN is especially useful for anyone who uses public Wi-Fi hotspots — meaning all of us. Public Wi-Fi usually has an exceptionally low firewall when it comes to blocking hackers. This weak security allows hackers to place themselves between users and the Wi-Fi connection. You can’t be sure you're safe on such a network — unless you’re using a VPN.



Lead by example

Once you test yourself and learn something new, encourage others to do the same. The primary goal of International VPN Day is to bring more attention to privacy, security, and freedom on the internet and educate people around the world. So, contribute to this mission by inviting your friends and family to celebrate with you.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider used by over 14 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user-friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide, and is P2P-friendly. One of the key features of NordVPN is the zero-log policy. For more information: nordvpn.com.

Contact:

Darija Grobova

darija@nordsec.com



