InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Kelsey Ramsden, Co-Founder & CEO of Mind Cure Health Inc.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Kelsey Ramsden, Co-Founder and CEO of Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF). During the briefing, Ramsden discussed the company’s business model and the evolving regulatory and social environments surrounding psychedelic-assisted therapy.

“We’re a life sciences company that has two primary focal points. One side is digital therapeutics focused on psychedelic therapy and the other is drug development, again focused on psychedelic molecules,” Ramsden said. “When we developed our model and our strategy of go-to-market … what we looked at was regulation and the timing of regulatory change to ensure that we were developing horizons of revenue that were going to line up with changes at the government level unlocking some of these molecules. What that meant for us was investigating molecular research that would be the blue-sky horizon, so, independent of when the typical generic MDMA or Psilocybin get approved, we’re in charge of the approval process, meaning we do the clinical research on the novel molecule to get it to market. That is drug development. So, that’s one side.”

“The side that was earliest was our digital therapeutics platform. In simple terms, what that means is that the market is going to have a lot of newly trained therapists and a lot of individuals who are new to psychedelic practice,” she continued. “So, we’re developing a clinical-grade, evidence-backed, science-based, AI-driven tool for therapists to deploy psychedelics in their clinics and patients to have an app and a wingman to go through their care, which results in better outcomes, shorter patient timeframes in clinic and, ultimately, approval and unlocking insurance payments for psychedelics.”

Ramsden then examined public opinion surrounding psychedelics and their potential benefits as a therapeutic solution.

“We can attach this old stigma around when people hear LSD and they think about college, or we can look at how we’re backing this with research,” she added. “When we see the people that we’re trying to help – people who are suicidal, people who are suffering from addiction – and we look at the options available for them, I think the time has come where we can rely on science and get away from stigma. … As long as we’re getting the data and the clinical research in a highly regulated and structured way, that’ll move the science and the regulation. … I do think we do have some of these hurdles to overcome, but, at the same time, with tools like digital therapeutics and research-backed psychedelics, I think we overcome some of that stigma with science.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork's Stuart Smith and Kelsey Ramsden, Co-Founder and CEO of Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF), to learn more about the company's management team, recent milestones and goals for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure Health Inc. is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.MindCure.com.

